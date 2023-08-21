Sections
Fort Smith police investigate shooting that left 19-year-old man dead

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 9:00 a.m.
File photo - The city of Fort Smith Police Department in Fort Smith.


FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating an incident that left a man dead Sunday.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, wrote in a Monday news release that officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Fresno Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They found Daevonte Nelson, 19, in a parking lot after he had been shot multiple times. Nelson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No one had been arrested as of about 8:15 a.m. Monday, though investigators are interviewing witnesses, according to Mitchell. Anyone with information that can help identify a suspect is asked to call the Police Department immediately at 911 or (479) 709-5000.


Print Headline: Man, 19, dead in Fort Smith shooting

