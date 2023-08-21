Fourth suspect held in fatal PB shooting

Eleven hours after announcing they were looking for a suspect in a murder investigation, the Pine Bluff police had their man.

At a few minutes after midnight Sunday, police said they were looking for a fourth suspect in the Aug. 12 shooting death of Ryan Wear. Before 11 a.m. Sunday, another release was emailed to media, titled “MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED.” Police said that at 10:30 Sunday morning, Jordan Pitts, 25, had been found at his girlfriend’s residence and taken into custody. The news release said Pitts would be booked into the W.C. Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in connection with a charge of capital murder.

Pitts was wanted in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Wear, who wa s s h o t i n the face in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on East Harding Avenue in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. Wear was taken to the hospital where he later died.

So far, police have also arrested three others in the case — 21-year-old Javreon Mcgown, 19-year-old Gregory Mcgown and 22-year-old Julius Ford.

All three were booked in at the jail in connection with capital murder charges.



