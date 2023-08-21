Fun times at Muddy Fork Park

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The new playground at Muddy Fork Park opened in early August and already is seeing lots of use by families in the area.

Prairie Grove received a $119,699 state outdoor recreation grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for the playground and a new bathroom facility. The city had to match 100% of the grant and will be reimbursed for the state's matching portion.

Bill Gabbard with Solid Rock Ranch of Elkins installed the playground for Miracle Recreation out of Monett, Mo.

The playground has four main structures and three large musical instruments. Gabbard said the different stations can handle 40-50 children.

The anchor structure is a large playground with climbing, sliding and hanging activities for children.

Other features are a "ten spin," which allows a total of 10 children to be on at one time: five are sitting, and five are standing and holding onto the top to make it go around.

The playground has another sensory feature called Odyssey Hall, two regular swings, an inclusive swing for small children and children with challenges, and a parent-child swing that allows the parent to sit in one seat while facing the child in a toddler seat.

The last features are musical in nature: bongo drums, chimes and a large xylophone.

Mayor David Faulk said the city is excited about the completion of the Muddy Fork playground.

"We see this as another step forward to providing the citizens of Prairie Grove the lifestyle they desire. The expansion of the Parks and Recreation division will continue to be a priority as we deliver the best for the citizens of this great community," Faulk said in a text.

Besides the new playground and bathroom facility, Muddy Fork Park has a walking trail, a nature trail along the stream, a dog park, and a large field for soccer and other activities.

Directions to the park: Go north on Viney Grove Road in front of Prairie Grove Elementary School, turn onto Bonnie Scotland Drive in the Belle Meade Subdivision; the park is toward the end of the street on the left. There is a sign.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Collins Shepherd, 2, of Farmington, enjoys playing the large xylophone at the new playground at Muddy Fork Park in Prairie Grove. The playground also has slides, swings, climbing features and a spinner or merry-go-round.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Malekai Salto, 6, of Lincoln, climbs through a coiled tunnel at the new playground at Muddy Fork Park in Prairie Grove.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Nancy Johnson, 7, and Jonoah Salto, 4, both of Lincoln, show how the new parent-toddler swing works at the new playground at Muddy Fork Park in Prairie Grove. The playground opened earlier this month and has five play areas.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise=Leader This equipment is the centerpiece for the new playground at Muddy Fork Park in Prairie Grove. The playground, located off Bonnie Scotland Drive in Belle Meade Subdivision opened earlier this month.

