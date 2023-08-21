Incorporation petition denied

HOT SPRINGS -- Diamondhead residents who petitioned to make the gated community a city are regrouping after the Garland County Court rejected their petition for incorporation.

The order County Judge Darryl Mahoney entered last month ruled petitioners failed to show a plan or authorization for consolidating the two sides of the community into a city. The Garland/Hot Spring county line splits Diamondhead.

Byron Efird, one of the leaders of the incorporation committee, said the petition for incorporation before the Hot Spring County Court has been withdrawn.

"The court finds that if both petitions are granted the effect would be to incorporate two cities named Diamondhead, one on each side of the Garland/Hot Spring County line, creating substantial confusion for area residents, law enforcement, emergency services, assessment and taxing agencies and the public," Mahoney's order said.

Efird said the committee was not seeking separate municipal statuses for both sides of the community.

"That's not what we went after," he said, explaining that the committee provided the court more than a dozen examples of cities that straddle two counties. "I don't know how they got that confused."

Efird said the committee will submit a new petition to incorporate the Garland County side, then annex the Hot Spring County portion once municipal status has been conferred.