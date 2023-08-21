Lessons of Nixon

March 1977: A few months before the third anniversary of Richard Nixon's resignation, avoiding certain impeachment, conviction, and removal from office (and after most of the dust had settled from Gerald Ford's pre-emptive pardon, likely saving him from being the first ex-U.S. president to be indicted and convicted for multiple felonies), Nixon sat down--clutching a $600,000 check--with British television personality David Frost for their now-famous series of interviews, later broadcast worldwide.

Among numerous outrageous statements Nixon made during four sessions with Frost, arguably the most infamous was in response to a question about his culpability for approving--and in some cases, directly ordering--various criminal actions by operatives paid from a slush fund diverted from his campaign treasury. Acts included relatively minor political "dirty tricks"; illegal wiretaps and mail intercepts of private citizens and elected officials; forging documents; and a number of burglaries, including the last of several break-ins at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate Hotel/office complex that eventually led to his downfall.

Nixon's nonchalant response: "When the president does it, that means it's not illegal."

Reactions were mixed. Frost tried to remain professional and sought clarification; some viewers were livid; some laughed; some thought it supported their theory that Nixon was insane; some merely shrugged it off as "Nixon being Nixon." Others (hopefully a tiny fraction of the population, but no doubt including G. Gordon Liddy) probably agreed with the former president's novel interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.

In today's political climate, sadly, there seems to be considerably more support for the omnipotent dictator Nixon advocated.

But something most who pondered Nixon's remark had in common was to give thanks for the checks and balances built into that same Constitution he defied and defiled. They functioned the way the founding fathers intended, thus preventing one government branch from becoming so powerful it could do absolutely anything without fear of being stopped by the other two.

However, some people forget the reason the system held together in that crisis was because most of the affected federal elected and appointed officials--regardless of whether they were Republicans or Democrats--understood the issues involved were not partisan, but moral, ethical, and--above all--legal considerations transcending party lines and ideology. And, more importantly, most were not afraid to stand up and be counted when it came time to halt the efforts of theoretically the most powerful person on the planet trying to obliterate our traditional form of government.

Recent events raise serious doubts whether that same level of moral courage still exists.

John Dean, Nixon's chief counsel, finally realized that someone with knowledge of the crimes needed to step forward and halt what was being orchestrated inside the White House. He decided to blow the whistle, knowing it would end his legal career and probably put him in prison.

There is a great anecdote demonstrating that most Republicans of that era recognized loyalty to the country is--and always must be--more important than devotion to one's political party; a rapidly disappearing concept these days. Also, unlike today, most in the mid-1970s GOP instinctively knew their titular leader was sinking the party ship with all his personal baggage.

In June of 1973, Dean was holed up in his house, staked out by reporters, waiting to be called to testify before the Senate Watergate Committee concerning his recent revelations to committee investigators about his now legendary "cancer on the presidency" meeting with Nixon. He was worried about what to say in the public session.

In one of those quirks of history, Dean attended law school with Barry Goldwater Jr., and they had remained good friends since graduation. Dean asked his pal to arrange a meeting with his famous father, the veteran Arizona senator, and no great admirer of Nixon. The younger Goldwater managed to smuggle Dean past the media gaggle and drive him across town to meet with Barry Sr.

When they arrived, Dean sought advice for his committee presentation. An Army Air Corps pilot during World War II, Barry Goldwater Sr. recognized evil when he saw it, and knew it had to be stopped. He was not known for mincing words or saying more than necessary to make his point. According to Barry Jr., his father counseled Dean, "John, you gotta tell the truth, and nail that son of a b- - - -."

Fast-forward five decades. It's nearly impossible to find GOP members of Congress not cowering under their desks (like many of their staffers had to do on Jan. 6, 2021--but for vastly different reasons); too terrified to say anything critical of Donald Trump, the twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted Republican ex-president.

Trump may or may not have been among the small minority agreeing with Nixon back in 1977 that presidents are immune from the law, but his words and actions clearly demonstrate he warmly embraces the idea today.

Here's hoping his various jury pools will not be populated with adherents of Nixon's dubious "legal" philosophy.

Doug Szenher lives in Little Rock.