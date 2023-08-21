Problem is politicians

I have voted a straight Democrat ticket in every election since 1968. At that time, most politicians had more love for the U.S. than they did for their political parties or foreign governments; it seems none of them feel that way now.

I believe the Democrats will, unless we stop them, destroy most if not all law enforcement in this country and turn our streets over to the thugs with the most and biggest guns.

I believe the Republicans, unless we stop them, will burn the Constitution and establish a dictatorship with secret police, political prisons and Nazi-style death camps for anyone who doesn't look and sound just like them.

If my daughter had said she was undecided whether to marry a drug dealer or a politician, I would have suggested she marry the drug dealer. I think, in this current cesspool of politicians, drug dealers have more honor, honesty, integrity and morals than our politicians.

Politicians in both parties now judge and congratulate themselves on how stupid, hateful. anti-American, vulgar and childish they can be. And they are doing it better than anyone, anytime, anywhere.

MIKE VOWELL

Little Rock

Well worth the price

I received the notice from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the other day of the upcoming subscription price increase. Based on all of the comparisons of other newspapers that they publish periodically, the Dem-Gaz is far and away the best value. I will gladly pay the increase to ensure continued publication.

I have completely embraced the iPad method of distribution, and am amazed at the longevity of the iPad itself. I start at the back of the paper with "Ripley's Believe-It-Or-Not" and then work my way forward, finishing with the "In the news" column.

It's an enjoyable 30 minutes each morning.

RICHARD BULLER

Conway

Giving in to demands

Well, our bright president is at it again. It appears he's giving in to Iran's demands. Iran needs money to finish developing nuclear bombs. This won't only put the United States in danger, but other countries, like Israel.

Iran is a big threat; we don't need to be giving in to them. We will be lucky if Joe Biden doesn't get us all killed before he leaves office.

FRANK WHINNERY

Lowell

Just need some time

Little Rock residents may question whether their police vehicles need a daily period of quiet reflection to recuperate from the demands of their high-stress jobs. However, when the new all-electric vehicles roll out, they will definitely need some down time to "recharge."

SUSAN KASPAR

North Little Rock

Not as they perceive

Incongruence in psychology is when the real self does not align well with the ideal or perceived self. The party of the rich is such a misalignment.

Its members perceive themselves as being Christian, but do not demonstrate Christ-like behavior, values, morals, and ethics. Their few presidential candidates that possess some honesty, morals and ethics are the lowest in the national polls for GOP voter support. The party seems to be trying to remove Jesus because he was too liberal and a threat to their wealth and status. In Christianity Today, editor Russell Moore worries that evangelicals are openly rejecting the teaching of Jesus because these teachings are "too liberal." Are truth, compassion, and honesty liberal? If so, that is what we need.

Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush politicized our churches to get support from congregations and get elected. It seems these supporters claiming to be Christians oppose human rights, voter rights, equal rights, women's rights, support for the poor, and anything that might resemble Christ's teaching. A Christian is more than voting pro-birth. The Pharisees and Sadducees also thought Christ was liberal and objected to his showing compassion and justice for anyone other than themselves.

The rich and the wannabe-rich are contributing to the decline of Christianity and democracy. They are undermining ethics, morality, the sense of right and wrong, and destroying the middle class. Their God is money, and their religion is greed, and Jesus does not fit.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Behaving like idiots

l was wondering what the reaction would be from my brothers and the ones that gave their lives during World War II so these Republicans in Congress could act like a bunch of pure-bred idiots. These are people that are supposed to act like they have good sense. What gets me is the influence they have on the public. Then there's Kevin McCarthy, who thinks his party adores him when it took 15 times for his own party to vote him in. They really love you, Mac. I'd be ashamed to accept the job when it took that many times.

And now it seems we have members of Congress wanting to let these people that had a hand in blowing down the Twin Towers to have a say in our PGA. What the hell next?

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock