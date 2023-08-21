Library Repair Cafe gets stuff fixed

One Sunday every month, the Central Arkansas Library System's Dee Brown Branch hosts a Repair Cafe where people bring items in need of repair and skilled craftsmen and women work on fixing them.

The event's organizer, Rachel Tanner, works in the branch and started Central Arkansas' first tool library, a collection of "about 400 hand tools and power tools" available to any cardholding adult.

"When I first got the tool library started, I got a random call from a person," the 32-year-old Arkansas native said. "I never learned their name, but they asked if we were going to start a Repair Cafe. Repair Cafes ... started in Amsterdam and have moved to the states and become really popular on the East Coast.

"With the tool library empowering me to have the materials for the repair technicians and the tools they might need, [a Repair Cafe] seemed to go hand-in-hand," she said.

Laura Fanning, a retiree who offered her sewing and textile skills, remembers a time when repairing was commonplace.

"I'm a baby boomer and we didn't throw things away because most of them could be very easily repaired," she said, adding that things started to change around the mid-70s.

"I had a hair dryer that quit working and I showed it to my dad, who fixed everything, and he couldn't fix it because he couldn't [open the casing]. It just wasn't made to be repaired, so I was forced to buy another one," she said.

Fanning said she hopes the younger generation's desire for sustainability leads to a return to more fixing and less discarding.

"When I heard we were going retro with this Repair Cafe, I thought it was such a good idea," Fanning said. "There's a lot of younger people who are environmentally conscious and I hope repairing things catches on."

John Adams, another baby boomer who helped fix power equipment, had some of the same feelings. "We just don't fix things any more," the Fuller and Son's employee said.

"We need to be teaching this stuff in school. Not every kid wants to go to college; not every kid needs to go to college," he said. "But they do need to know how to do this, or something like this, so when they get out there they have skills that they can use."

Even those who were there to have their items worked on, like Marjorie Dukes, a 55-year-old California native, and her son, Terell Dixon, were passionate about repairing items.

"The people [at the Repair Cafe] were nice, and I figured I could learn a bit, too," Dukes said. "Sometimes people throw something away that's good. It could be something very simple that could be fixed, but people throw it out.

"I'm limited in what I can do, so if it's simple I can fix it. Sometimes you don't know what it takes to fix something, so bringing it here helps," said Dukes, a stroke survivor.

Jeff Miller, an engineer who fixes electron microscopes, was working on electronics at the event.

"This is an opportunity to give back, and also change the culture around repair. It's so hard to fix things. You open something up and it's almost like it was designed to fail," he said.

"In 30 years, I want my daughter to be able to fix her own things," Miller said. "I know things are getting more complicated ... but it's our right."

Nancy Wyatt, another retiree, was environmentally driven. She brought several items to be repaired, including things that were "50 to 60 years old."

"I'm concerned about trash in the landfills and seeing things that could be recycled or that have a short lifespan that could be increased [go to waste]," she said.

"I try to tell people about these events. It's crazy to not try and fix things," Wyatt said.

Justin Wess, another librarian, used to repair bicycles for a living, but now he puts his skills to work for those at the Repair Cafe.

"I've always been someone who fixes things rather than throw them away, to my detriment sometimes. Why throw away something that's a perfectly good thing?" he said. "I've sort of been taking things apart and fixing them my whole life.

"I really like helping people," he continued. "People are always really appreciative. Sometimes we are not able to fix things for someone. Even if we can't, there's some closure, knowing that they should probably get rid of something or get a new one."

The Repair Cafe is held monthly, with the next event set for Sept. 17 at the Dee Brown Library.