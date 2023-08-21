Lyles captures 100-meter crown

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Noah Lyles calls himself the "Told you're not a 100 guy." That didn't stop him.

In fact, nobody could Sunday at the World Championships in what has always been his second-best race. Now, he doesn't see anyone slowing his path to becoming the world's next great Olympic sprinter.

The 26-year-old American reeled in the field to win the 100-meter world title in 9.83 seconds -- a victory that puts him in position to be the first man to complete the 100-200 double since Usain Bolt achieved the feat at the worlds in 2019, 2013 and 2015.

The Paris Olympics are less than 12 months away.

"I've known for a long time that I've got so much more to give to this event, but I've just been giving a lot to the 200," said Lyles, who is favored to defend his title in that event on Friday. "And as people look back at this year, they're gonna be, like, 'This is the year that Noah won the 200, the 100 and the four-by-one (relay).' And then they'll be like, 'That is the start of a dynasty.' "

Though not a complete newcomer to the 100, Lyles has a thin resume at that distance. His most notable finishes: a win in a Diamond League meet four years ago and gold at the world under-20 championships in 2016. He barely qualified for worlds in the shorter race after battling with covid-19 in the leadup to U.S. nationals last month.

Behind the scenes, though, things have been changing. Lyles knew he needed more work on the first halves of his 200-meter races to get better at his signature event. That's where the focus went. He said recently his coach, Lance Brauman, was getting excited about the progress and Brauman "is a guy who does not get excited at all."

"I listen to the athlete, and they tell me what they want to try to do," Brauman said. "When I got him, everybody in the world told me he needs to be a 2[00]-4[00] guy. But he wanted to be a 100-meter runner."

Lyles raised eyebrows with an Instagram post earlier this summer in which he declared he wanted to run 9.65 in the 100, a time only Bolt has bettered, and 19.10 in the 200, which would shatter the Jamaican's world record of 19.19. Lyles, whose biggest competition in the 200 is expected to come from 19-year-old Erryion Knighton, currently holds the American record at 19.31.

Defending 100 champion Fred Kerley scoffed at the 9.65 goal, adding some spice to the pre-race news conference by saying if Lyles did that, he'd run faster. Lyles countered: "That's what they all say 'til they get beat."

Lyles didn't even get a chance to do the honor. Kerley got beat in the semifinal round and Lyles' closest competition in the final came from Letsile Tebogo, a 20-year-old from Botswana who became the first African to win a medal in 100 at worlds. He took silver in 9.873, .001 ahead of British national-record holder Zharnel Hughes.

"This is funny for the people, of course," said the reigning Olympic champ, Marcell Jacobs of Italy, who also was targeted in the pre-race trash talk, and also found himself out before the final. "But you have to talk when the race is finished. When the [last] race is finished, not the first."

Other winners on Day 2 in Budapest were Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, who won his third consecutive worlds at 10,000; Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won her second world heptathlon title; Serbia's Ivana Vuleta in the long jump; and Canada's Ethan Katzberg in a hammer throw that featured the host country's first medal of the meet, a bronze from Bence Halasz.

In the 100, Lyles overcame a so-so start out of Lane 6, and was running in about fourth place at the halfway mark. Everyone ahead of him was to his left, and he powered past them and through the line. His first embrace was with American teammate Christian Coleman, the 2019 champion who finished fifth.

After Lyles saw his name listed first on the scoreboard, he looked into the camera on the track and yelled: "They said it couldn't be done. They said I wasn't the one. But thank God I am!"

The entire track world, outside of Kerley and a few others, might agree.

Some believe Lyles is the closest thing to pure star power this sport has seen since Bolt called it quits in 2017, back when the sprinter from Florida was just turning into a pro.

He's dabbled in singing, art and, more recently, fashion. He's been unabashed about the mental-health struggles he's endured, especially in the post-covid atmosphere of the Tokyo Olympics. He recently signed a deal for a documentary to take people behind the scenes of his training -- the thought being that the sport, struggling for relevance in the post-Bolt era, needs more time in the limelight.

"I believe that track and field needs to market itself better," Lyles said. "It's easy to market me because I'm out there, I'm excitable, I'm happy, I get engaged with the crowd."

Winning helps, too.

"I just believed when I got out there that I was the fastest guy," Lyles said. "And I just kept believing that until I crossed the line."

Bronze medalist Bence Halasz, of Hungary, gold medalist Ethan Katzberg, of Canada, and silver medalist Wojciech Nowicki, of Poland, from left, pose at the end of the Men's hammer throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Gold medal winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, top, greets silver medalist Anna Hall, of the United States after finishing the heptathlon 800-meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, center, lays on the track after running the heptathlon 800-meters and winning the overall competition during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Ivana Vuleta, of Serbia, reacts after winning the gold medal in the Women's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 100-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Noah Lyles, of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the Men's 100 meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)



Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States gestures as she wins a women's 100-meters heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

