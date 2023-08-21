Man accused of LR shooting arrested

A man suspected of shooting someone during a domestic dispute Saturday was arrested near Texarkana, Little Rock police said.

Authorities responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to 1121 W. 7th St. and discovered a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a media release. Police disclosed no information about the person who was shot, but confirmed that the victim was transported to a local hospital "with life-threatening injuries" and remains in critical condition.

Omar Pena-Romero, 23, was apprehended by Arkansas State Police later in the day and transported back to Little Rock for questioning, police said.

He was jailed and charged with domestic battery of the first degree, violation of a no-contact order and unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate certain crimes.