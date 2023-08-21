McDowell wins 19 years after 1st Topless victory

LOCUST GROVE -- If Dale McDowell is drifting into the sunset of his racing career, he's doing it with guns blazing.

McDowell, 57, led the final 65 laps Saturday night to win the 31st annual Comp Cams Topless 100 late model race before a huge crowd at Batesville Motor Speedway for his second career victory in the event -- 19 years after the initial victory.

"When you get my age and we're looking at the end of our career, you don't know how many more times you're going to get to come to these place," an elated McDowell said after the race. "You don't think about that when you're younger. But when you get a little older and you're able to come to them and be competitive -- and more than that, win -- it's very, very special."

Second-place finisher Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Ga., the 2021 Topless winner, poured a cup of ice water over McDowell's head in victory lane.

'The Silver Fox has still got it, ain't he?" Davenport said.

It's not correct to say McDowell is semi-retired -- Saturday night was his 33rd start of the season -- but he mostly races in regions adjacent to his home in Chickamauga, Ga. But the Topless is one of the larger events to which he continues to travel. Saturday night was 21st career Topless start.

"What a race and what a crowd here for us," said McDowell, who collected $50,000 with the win. "To come here and see this crowd ... I don't think I've ever seen this big of a crowd here. It's awesome."

McDowell started the 100-lap main event on the outside of the second row. Polesitter Ricky Thornton Jr. of Martinsville, Ind., took the lead at the start, but Davenport passed for the top spot on the second lap.

Meanwhile, McDowell eased closer to the front during the opening laps. He passed 2008 winner Tim McCreadie of Watertown, N.Y., for third place on the eighth lap and Thornton for second on lap 13. He then began stalking Davenport for the top spot, sliding under him for the lead on lap 35.

"Those guys were running a lane up [early] and I could maintain, but I was a little tight," McDowell said. "So I knew I was going to have to figure out what I needed to do to get a clear line and see where I lacked and where I was shining a little bit. It just worked out. They got a little tight and got to pushing, and my car started rotating good."

Davenport closed on McDowell in the final laps, but the margin of victory was .303 seconds at the checkered flag.

McDowell credited Shane McDowell -- his brother, car owner and crew chief -- for the victory.

"Shane made awful good adjustments," he said. "We struggled with this car a little bit, but Shane's worked his tail off. I haven't done anything but drive it and complain about it."

Davenport's second-place finish meant he has finished no worse than second in the past three Topless 100s. Thornton took third and Devin Moran of Dresden, Ohio, finished fourth. McCreadie was fifth and 2021 winner Hudson O'Neal of Martinsville, Ind., took sixth. Rounding out of the top 10 were Stormy Scott of Las Cruces, N.M., Earl Pearson Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga., and Cade Dillard of Robeline, La.

The top finishing Arkansan was Trumann's Kyle Beard, who started 26th and finished 15th.