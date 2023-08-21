Motorcyle crash in Baxter County fatal

One person died and another was injured following a single-motorcycle crash Saturday on an Arkansas highway, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Stephanie Bay, 53, of Mountain Home, died around 6 p.m. after she was thrown while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle that had left the roadway.

Police said Bay was riding with 55-year-old Joe Deen on Arkansas 341 through Lone Rock in Baxter County when the Honda motorcycle that Deen was driving struck "a large rock."

The motorcycle then left the roadway to the right and struck a road sign, the report said.

Deen was taken to Baxter Health in Mountain Home to be treated for his injuries. The report did not disclose his condition.

Weather was clear and the roads were dry, police said.