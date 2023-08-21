Murder victim’s family makes plea

Family and friends of Tiffany Sherman joined the Arkansas Stop the Violence organization Sunday at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Little Rock to ask the community for help in solving her murder.

The 18-year-old, according to Little Rock police, was shot Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. and later died while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to updates from the department, Sherman was said to have been shot near East 14th and Bond Street. There were no suspects as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

"All I'm asking for is justice," said Umeko Watson, Sherman's sister. "We're seeing too much of this gun violence. People are dying every day and it shouldn't be like this."

Watson was joined by Rev. Benny Johnson, president and founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence and Larry Johnson, pastor at Fellowship Missionary.

"We know someone who knows someone who knows the perpetrators that did this," said Benny Johnson. "I'm asking y'all to treat sister Tiffany like she's your sister, your cousin, your auntie and turn those perpetrators in."

Larry Johnson joined in asking the community to step up, stressing that the Police Department and the mayor can't do it all.

"I was eager to open the doors here for the press conference because I would like to see something done about all of these senseless killings," Johnson said. "So many of our young children have died. Police can't do it all. I don't care where, someone knows something about everything. I'm praying for the family and with the family."

The Fellowship's doors, he added, are always open to community members seeking help or dealing with violence.

Sherman's death, Benny Johnson said, comes just two months after the death of her mother's husband. His cause of death was not shared. Sherman's mother, Alice Watson, sat silently next to him through the conference facing those in the pews.

"She just buried her husband and now she's burying her daughter," said Benny Johnson.

Umeko Watson added that both deaths have broken her mother.

"If you can, please speak up," Watson said. "Talk. If you don't, it's going to eat you up."

Police also are seeking the public's assistance in the case.

"As this investigation continues, detectives believe someone in the community may have more information on this incident," police stated on social media late Sunday afternoon.