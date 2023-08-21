Lizzo's tour dancers, known as the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers, have come out to support the "Truth Hurts" singer amid workplace misconduct allegations. "We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent," the dancers wrote Thursday on Instagram. "The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the greatest lessons and blessings that we could possibly ask for." The post comes less than three weeks after three of Lizzo's former dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer alleging sexual harassment and hostile working conditions.

After feuding with fans all summer, Doja Cat says shedding fans online has felt like defeating a large beast. She spoke with Harper's Bazaar ahead of their September 2023 "Icons" issue, in which the artist is spotlighted. "I think I deserve love and respect from the people that I love and respect back -- and I guess respect means different things to some people," the 27-year-old singer and rapper, born Amala Dlamini, told the outlet. But she also doesn't think she's worthy of veneration. "I put myself out there on social media and TV," she said. "I love positive feedback. I appreciate when people speak up for someone who is getting bullied or attacked by internet trolls. ... Some of the most moving moments for me have been when my fans have stood up for me or for other people." The revelation comes not long after she was spotted with rumored boyfriend J. Cyrus -- an embattled Twitch influencer and comedian accused of emotionally abusing his Twitch community. Fans voiced their disdain for the pairing and called on Doja Cat to address the controversy. She disparaged her hardcore fan base, writing on Threads, "If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f*** 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house." Doja Cat has since deactivated her Threads account. And she has shed more than 500,000 Instagram followers since the feuds with her fan base this summer. But Wednesday, Doja Cat addressed losing more than a half-million Instagram fans, posting a story that read: "Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who i was ... I feel free."