Naturals snaps 2-2 tie with three-run top of the eighth

Naturals 5, Hooks 2

Northwest Arkansas took advantage of a throwing error by Corpus Christi second baseman Will Wagner that snapped a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth as the Naturals went on to win Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field.

Three walks loaded the bases for the Naturals in the top of the eighth. Wagner committed a throwing error on a ball hit by Diego Hernandez that scored all three runs for a 5-2 lead.

Hernandez and Jorge Bonifacio led the Naturals with two hits each. Hernandez was also credited with two RBI. Brad Keller, who is on a rehab assignment from Kansas City, picked up the win despite allowing two runs in an inning of work.

Anderson Paulino pitched a scoreless ninth inning to notch his second save. The Naturals remained in second place, a half-game behind the Wichita Wind Surge in the Texas League North Division as they defeated Springfield.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed a 2-0 lead in the seventh as Dillan Shrum and Leonel Valera were both hit by pitches and Javier Vaz singled to load the bases. Diego Hernandez drove in a run with a groundout and Tucker Bradley made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Corpus Christi bounced back to tie it in the bottom of the seventh as catcher Garrett Wolforth hit a two-run home run off Keller.

