New Orleans takes down Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Jameis Winston directed three second-quarter scoring drives, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-17 Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The second preseason game for both teams went on as scheduled despite torrential rain from Tropical Storm Hilary that caused most sporting events scheduled for Sunday in Southern California to be canceled or rescheduled.

Less than 90 minutes before kickoff, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit near Ojai, about 85 miles north of Inglewood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt at the Hollywood Park stadium.

Most of the starters did not play after receiving plenty of work during Thursday and Friday's joint practices.

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick played the entire game and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. Stick's 1-yard TD on a sneak pulled the Chargers within five points with 3:46 remaining.

After the Chargers (1-1) forced the Saints (2-0) into a three-and-out, Los Angeles drove to the New Orleans 28-yard line, but Lonnie Johnson picked off Stick at the Saints 1 on fourth-and-4 from the 28.

Winston completed 13 of 21 passes in one half of work.

Stick, who is being counted on to serve as Justin Herbert's backup, went 21 of 41 for 233 yards and two interceptions. He also had seven carries for 63 yards.

New Orleans scored its lone touchdown early in the second quarter on Kendre Miller's 7-yard run off left guard. The Saints started the drive on the Chargers 33 yard line after first-round pick Bryan Bresee recovered Stick's fumble. Stick turned it over while being sacked by defensive end Payton Turner.

The rest of New Orleans' points came on five field goals, three by Will Lutz and two by Blake Grupe (Arkansas State).

After Stick's 6-yard touchdown run tied it at 10 with 33 seconds remaining in the first half, Winston directed a four-play, 49-yard drive that was capped by 37-yard field goal from Grupe.

The key play on the drive was Winston's completion down the middle of the field to Shaq Davis for 42 yards to the Chargers 19. Los Angeles cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor was in front of Davis but appeared to lose track of the ball.

