Newfound expectations





Last fall was a football season nearly 30 years in the making for Malvern.

The Leopards claimed their first state championship since 1993 when they beat Harding Academy in the Class 4A title game.

The focus this fall for Malvern, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's No. 1 team in Class 4A, is minimizing the noise and making sure there isn't a wait for the next one.

"You got to set goals, and then you got to work backwards from those goals and do things daily that can get you to that end goal," Malvern Coach JD Plumlee said. "Our goal is to be back at War Memorial [Stadium]. We've also realized that there's a lot of work that's got to be put in between now and then, and you gotta take it one day at a time."

Plumlee left Fountain Lake to take the Malvern job in December 2018. The Leopards were coming off of an 0-10 season when he made the move.

In his first season, they won four games. The next two seasons came with six-a-piece before a 12-2 campaign in 2022.

For the first time since his hiring, Malvern faces preseason expectations from those outside the program.

"We're gonna get everybody's best effort," Plumlee said. "Everybody's gonna be hyped to play us and try and knock us off the pedestal.

"Last year, we weren't really talked about. We had the pieces, but it depends on how you play and all this. We just kind of kept playing and kept going. This year, it's a little bit different."

The Leopards return 15 starters, including All-Arkansas Preps Offensive Player of the Year Jalen Dupree at running back.

Replacing four-year quarterback Cedric Simmons will be a committee of players led by sophomore Kyler Wright, who led the junior varsity to a conference championship as a freshman.

"The thing that's good about our quarterback position this year is he's surrounded by so many dudes that are seniors, that have been there, done that," Plumlee said. "So we aren't really going to ask our quarterbacks to go out and try to, 'Hey, take this team on, put them on your shoulders and go,' because we've got Jalen Dupree, and we've got [tackle] Vinny Winters. We've got [center] Jack Bulhoes, we've got [wide receiver/cornerback] Dyelon Caradine [and] we've got [tight end] Kealen Juniel. We've got all those guys that have been starters for three years around this guy at quarterback.

"If I was a sophomore quarterback going into it, what a great opportunity because you're going into a team that's got a bunch of experience around it. We're not asking you to go out and make all the wild play right off the bat."

Warren, the No. 2 team in the rankings, is in a similar position as the team ahead of it. The Lumberjacks are looking to replace two-time All-State quarterback Maddox Lassiter.

"It will take more than one person to replace him," Hembree said. "We gotta do it by committee."

Malvern beat Warren 27-21 in overtime in the 4A quarterfinals last season, overcoming a 21-0 halftime deficit.

Warren has won four state championships and been beaten by a state finalist 11 times over the past 20 seasons.

"It seems like the state championship always comes through Warren, and it won't be different this year, " Warren Coach Bo Hembree said. "We got to do the little things right, right now, to make it to where we'll have a chance to play in late November."

Harding Academy, which enters the season ranked No. 3, made it to the state title game in its first season in Class 4A. The Wildcats return All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year Owen Miller at quarterback and University of Arkansas commitment Wyatt Simmons at linebacker.

The No. 4 team, Rivercrest, returns a dynamic trio of offensive pieces. Quarterback Cavonta Washington, running back Koby Turner and wide receiver, do-it-all play-maker Michael Rainer had the Colts' offense among the class' strongest.

Elkins, the No. 5-ranked team, returns six starters from an offense that led the state with 50.3 points per game. The Elks have one of the strongest backfield duos in the state in senior quarterback Slade "Dizzy" Dean and senior running back Da'Shawn Chairs.

Arkadelphia rounds out the Super Six at No. 6. The Badgers won the 4A-7 conference last season by defeating Malvern in the regular season and advanced to the state semifinals before losing to Harding Academy. They will need to replace All-Arkansas Preps second-team quarterback Donovan Whitten, who signed with Arkansas as a linebacker.

When it's all said and done, the Malvern senior Class of 2024 will go down in history for what it did as juniors. But that doesn't mean the story of those 22 seniors has found its conclusion.

"It's a group that's going to be remembered [for] a long time, no matter what happens this year," Plumlee said. "They already have their name in the history books. They're going to be remembered here for a really, really long time and really forever.

"It's a long time before conference starts, it's a long time before playoffs start and it's a really long time before the state championship game. So we got a lot of work to put in between now and then."

2022 Class 4A postseason results

FIRST ROUND

DeWitt 35, Gravette 14

Benton Harmony Grove 35,

Bald Knob 0

McGehee 28, Gosnell 16

Arkadelphia 49, Clinton 21

Ozark 45, Mena 7

Rivercrest 42, Gentry 21

Star City 35, Trumann 7

Ashdown 21, Lonoke 14

Pocahontas 56, Lincoln 14

Nashville 28, Bauxite 7

Warren 41, Blytheville 20

Stuttgart 48, Crossett 21

Lamar 35, Riverview 7

Malvern 34, Pottsville 14

SECOND ROUND

Harding Academy 45, DeWitt 7

McGehee 42,

Benton Harmony Grove 7

Arkadelphia 52, Ozark 21

Rivercrest 49, Star City 42

Elkins 63, Ashdown 27

Nashville 37, Pocahontas 7

Warren 62, Stuttgart 24

Malvern 41, Lamar 31

QUARTERFINALS

Harding Academy 29, McGehee 20

Arkadelphia 48, Rivercrest 13

Nashville 63, Elkins 62

Malvern 27, Warren 21

SEMIFINALS

Harding Academy 31, Arkadelphia 28

Malvern 56, Nashville 37

FINAL

Malvern 64, Harding Academy 39



