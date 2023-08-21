Off the wire: Duke wins Shaw Classic

GOLF

Duke wins Shaw Classic

Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) holed a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole Sunday to win the Shaw Charity Classic for his first title on the PGA Tour Champions. Duke closed with a 4-under 66 for a one-shot victory over Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Tim Petrovic, who started the final round in the lead. Jaidee shot a 62. Petrovic had to play out of the rough on the closing hole and failed to make a birdie that might have forced a playoff. He shot 69. Duke rolled in his birdie putt, took a step toward the hole with a big fist pump and began to celebrate. His lone PGA Tour victory was 10 years ago at the Travelers Championship. And it was meaningful to win for the first time in Canada, where he began his career. Duke won twice on what is now PGA Tour Canada. Darren Clarke shot 63 and tied for fourth. Petrovic struggled on the front nine with a pair of bogeys but battled back and was tied for the lead with Duke and Jaidee going to the 18th. Duke finished at 14-under 196 and won $360,000.

TENNIS

Djokovic, Gauff take titles

Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) to win the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history, the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third all-time. In the women's final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.

BASKETBALL

Edwards drops 34 in comeback

USA Basketball dug deep to head to the World Cup with an unbeaten exhibition record. Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) and Tyrese Haliburton each added 16 off the bench and the U.S. rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Germany 99-91 in its final tuneup game before heading to the Philippines for the World Cup. Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, blocked six shots. An 18-0 run in the final minutes saved the Americans, who finished the exhibition season 5-0. Franz Wagner scored 17 points for Germany, which got 16 points and 10 assists from Dennis Schroder, and 14 points from Moritz Wagner. It became the first team this summer to take more than a four-point lead on the U.S. but couldn't finish the win off.

SOCCER

U.S. captain joins Bournemouth

United States captain Tyler Adams is returning to the Premier League after completing a move from Leeds to Bournemouth. Adams signed a five-year-deal with Bournemouth, the club said Saturday, after a one-year stint at Leeds that ended with him having hamstring surgery in March and the team being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season. The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the deal was worth up to 24 million pounds ($30.5 million). The 24-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, but the London club opted to spend big on bringing in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead. Adams is Bournemouth's eighth signing in this transfer window under new Manager Andoni Iraola.

BASEBALL

Giants' Crawford goes on IL

All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list by the San Francisco Giants with a strained left forearm. San Francisco made the move retroactive to Saturday, when Crawford was held out of a 6-5 loss to Atlanta. Rookie outfielder Luis Matos was recalled by the Giants from Class AAA Sacramento. Crawford, 36, is hitting a career-low .194 with six homers and 32 RBI in 77 games this season. He was an All-Star in 2015, 2018 and 2021. Matos, 22, is hitting .241 with a .306 on-base percentage, one home run and nine RBI in 50 games.

FOOTBALL

Bolden out of hospital

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England's exhibition game with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. The game was suspended after the injury. The Patriots said in a statement that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay's Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns Massachusetts. The Patriots and Tennessee Titans have canceled their scheduled joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday's exhibition game.

Eagles' Jack retires

Exactly two weeks after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-year-old linebacker Myles Jack is retiring from football, according to a league source confirming an NFL Network report. Jack signed a one-year deal to join the linebacker-needy Eagles midway through training camp and worked in with the first-team defense in short order. The former first-round pick played six years for the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging 104 total tackles during the 2022-23 season. The Eagles also signed veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham the same day as Jack, although the former Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans linebacker didn't get the first-team looks that Jack did early on. That changed rather quickly, though. Cunningham had seemingly overtaken Jack on the depth chart and started alongside Nakobe Dean in the Eagles' second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. By comparison, Jack hardly played until late in the fourth quarter.