



100 years ago

Aug. 21, 1923

WYNNE -- Burglars last night entered the Coca-Cola bottling works here and stole a safe, which they hauled away in an automobile truck. The robbery was discovered by J. T. Eddins, manager of the bottling works when he arrived at the plant at 6:20 o'clock this morning. Truck tracks were found leaving the plant and at the...ball park on the outskirts of the city, the safe was found. The thieves used a sledge hammer to force open the door. They obtained $224 in money and checks.

50 years ago

Aug. 21, 1973

A work strike by 32 of the 69 inmates at the Pulaski County Penal Farm ended Monday, and federal Judge J. Smith Henley scheduled a hearing for Friday on a federal magistrate's recommendation that the Farm be closed immediately for continual failure to meet constitutional standards. County Judge Frank Mackey said the strike began Thursday morning after prisoners read newspaper accounts of the magistrate's report for Judge Henley, who had declared conditions at the Farm unconstitutional in December 1971, but had allowed it to remain in operation pending improvements. Mackey said the strike ended about 7 a.m. Monday when the prisoners returned to work harvesting crops, but that he did not know what caused them to abandon the strike.

25 years ago

Aug. 21, 1998

EL DORADO -- Voters in three townships and a precinct in Union County are being asked to decide in the Nov. 3 general election whether they want to change local laws regarding alcohol sales. Garner Township, where the sale of alcohol is illegal, will offer the option of legalizing alcohol sales. The election will be Garner voters' second chance to repeal the dry law. They voted in the 1996 general election to stay dry. Tubal and Wesson townships and the county box 3 precinct, which makes up the Parkers Chapel area, currently are wet. Voters there will have a chance to prohibit the sale of alcohol.

10 years ago

Aug. 21, 2013

Arkansas State Police are searching for a man who they say ran into a state park ranger with his truck when rangers attempted to detain him and two others for purportedly breaking into cars in the parking lot at Pinnacle Mountain State Park on Tuesday afternoon. The unidentified man escaped into the woods after crashing his truck into a tree and then stole a park service truck, authorities said...About 3:15 p.m., the two park rangers were staked out "in the woods" near the East Summit parking lot off Pinnacle Valley Road looking for car burglars, Butts said. The rangers heard glass breaking and recognized a black pickup they'd seen on surveillance footage taken at the same time as previous car break-ins, he said. The two rangers approached the truck with their guns drawn to detain the three men, Butts said. But in an attempt to escape, the unidentified driver struck the assistant superintendent in the arm. That prompted the other ranger, who was in front of the truck, to fire a round into the pickup, Butts said.



