OTHERS SAY: Gee, thanks Governor

With press freedom "advocates" like Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who needs opponents?

When The Star asked our Democratic governor about the unconstitutional police raid of the Marion County Record newspaper that's been denounced across the country, she had nothing even mildly critical to say.

Instead, she said that as a "strong advocate for freedom of press, freedom of speech," she's anxious to know more.

Like what made Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody think he could get away with effectively shutting down a newspaper for the crime of reporting on him, or of reporting on a local business owner, even before they'd written a story on either?

If so, she didn't say that, or express anything else that real advocates have.

Asked whether she believes the search violated rights, Kelly boldly ventured that it may have or may not have.

"We need to continue to ask the questions, and officials asking those questions," she said, "so that we can get to the bottom of it and determine if rights were violated."

This was not a moment for Kelly's usual "wait and see" response.