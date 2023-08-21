Red Wolves report: A-State offense shows its progression in 2nd scrimmage

JONESBORO -- In the second intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason, the Arkansas State football team saw the offense take a big step in a positive direction. One week after the Red Wolves struggled to manage a first down against the defense, they looked faster and far more in-sync on Saturday night.

Coach Butch Jones put a heavy emphasis on situational football, testing his team with various scenarios to see how they would respond. The team practiced everything from the 4-minute offense with the goal being to run out the clock to last-second plays where the offense was required to score a touchdown.

Jones expressed his satisfaction with the effort from his team, while also acknowledging there is plenty of improvement that still needs to happen before the Red Wolves face what awaits them come September.

"I thought we were significantly improved from scrimmage one to scrimmage two," Jones said. "Still not where we need to be with two weeks out [from their opener at Oklahoma], but I liked the way we competed tonight. A lot of situational football, so many great teaching points and lessons from overtime, to last plays of the game, the 4-minute and 2-minute, we try to put our players in all those types of situations."

Another promising development for the Red Wolves is the progress of the young players. With starting tailback Brian Snead sitting out the scrimmage for precautionary reasons, freshman Cedric Hawkins took advantage of the extra carries and showed a strong burst, breaking off several long runs in the process.

Tennessee-Martin transfer running back Zak Wallace, a downhill runner who will be a go-to in short yardage and goal-line situations, accessed the depth of the running back group following the scrimmage.

"Were blessed to have the group that we have," he said. "Everyone is dynamic, we're all downhill. Coach preaches to us to get vertical. You've got some elusive guys, some power guys, we're going to be able to use that this year."

Wallace was also impressed with the output from Hawkins.

"He's special, and I tell him that every day," Wallace said. "He's a freshman, so things might be moving a little fast, but he's definitely special and he's smart. One thing about him, he's a good teammate. He encourages everybody and we all encourage him."

Jones said he is encouraged by the progress of his young players, but also realizes the risks of being too dependent on inexperienced players. He hopes to strike a good balance between relying on the veteran players, while also taking advantage of the young talent they have.

"We've been able to stack two very quality back-to-back recruiting classes," Jones said. "I'm really excited about this freshman class, but it's kind of a double-edged sword. If you look at all the all-conference preseason teams in the Sun Belt, it's made up of fifth- and sixth-year players and some fourth-year players."

With only 11 seniors on the team, Arkansas State has one of the youngest rosters in the country. Jones highlights just how important the small group of seniors will be to the overall success of the team.

"With the 11 seniors that we have, they have to provide stability and leadership," he said. "They have been in the program, they understand the culture, they understand the standards and the expectations every single day. This a really connected football team."

Speedy freshman

Freshman wide receiver Tennel Bryant is another young player that has been making plays as he looks to move up the depth chart.

Despite his 5-foot-7 stature, Bryant outjumped a taller safety in James Reed III and hauled in a long reception on a post pattern during the scrimmage.

Kick returns may be another avenue for Bryant to get on the field, as he has shown good speed and shiftiness on his return opportunities.

O-Line shaping up

With each member of the starting offensive line over 300 pounds, the Red Wolves possess the size to go toe-to-toe with the fierce defensive fronts they will face this season. Coach Butch Jones is focused on developing the depth along the offensive front, something they have not had in recent years.

"It's a work in progress still. I think it's progressing, it's ongoing," Jones said. "I thought we did a better job of protecting the quarterback today. One of the [starting] positions is still up for grabs, and then who's number 6, who's number 7, who's number 8. As you know, you can never have enough players at that position that have the ability to play winning football."

Slot success

Syracuse transfer wide receiver Courtney Jackson continues to impress this preseason. He has a veteran calmness to him and runs precise routes.

On Saturday night, Jackson made a number of big plays out of the slot, including a 17-yard score during one of the last-play-of-the-game situations.

Jackson also hauled in a 61-yard touchdown on a catch and run, eluding multiple defenders on his way to the end zone. The play was called back because of an illegal blind-side block, but Jackson displayed his ability for everyone to see.

"[Jackson] is most comfortable in the slot," Coach Butch Jones said. "When he had his breakout year at Syracuse, that's where he was able do it. He provides a lot of different things that we can do with him in the slot."

QB clarity

While Coach Butch Jones remains non-committal as to who will start at quarterback on the road against Oklahoma in the season opener, it appears the job is Colorado transfer J.T. Shrout's to lose. As the lone upperclassman at the position, Shrout has shown his leadership ability and has been the most accuracy out of the quarterbacks.

Shrout played in nine games last season at Colorado and threw for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns. With that experience under his belt, the Red Wolves are unlikely to hand the keys to a freshman instead of Strout on Sept. 2 in a hostile environment at Oklahoma.

Forcing turnovers

The defense produced strong moments during the scrimmage, but the offense did a solid job of protecting the football. Coach Butch Jones saw improvement on both sides of the ball from last week to this week, but he wants to see the defense do a better job of creating turnovers.

"Defensively, I didn't think we had enough strip attempts, enough rake attempts," Jones said. "We talk about style of play, and we talk about putting our style on video. Being a team that hunts the ball on every snap. I did not see that. I think also, we had too much loss of leverage on defense. To be a good tackling team on defense, you can't be out leveraged by the football. No edge to a defense is no defense."