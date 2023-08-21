Antiquated equipment is seen Friday Aug. 18, 2023 in the air traffic control tower at the Springdale Municipal Airport. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council this month approved the purchase of a new transmitter and recorder for the air traffic control tower at... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Springdale airport to get new transmitter, recorder

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content