SPRINGDALE -- The City Council this month approved the purchase of a new transmitter and recorder for the air traffic control tower at...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Springdale airport to get new transmitter, recorderby Laurinda Joenks | Today at 3:53 a.m.
Antiquated equipment is seen Friday Aug. 18, 2023 in the air traffic control tower at the Springdale Municipal Airport. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
Print Headline: Springdale airport to get new transmitter, recorder
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT