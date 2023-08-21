Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Springdale airport to get new transmitter, recorder

by Laurinda Joenks | Today at 3:53 a.m.
Antiquated equipment is seen Friday Aug. 18, 2023 in the air traffic control tower at the Springdale Municipal Airport. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council this month approved the purchase of a new transmitter and recorder for the air traffic control tower at...

Print Headline: Springdale airport to get new transmitter, recorder

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT