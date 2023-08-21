Sections
State grant to upgrade dated equipment in Springdale air traffic control tower

by Laurinda Joenks | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Antiquated equipment is seen Friday Aug. 18, 2023 in the air traffic control tower at the Springdale Municipal Airport. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE --The City Council this month approved the purchase of a new transmitter and recorder for the air traffic control tower at the...

Print Headline: Grant to upgrade equipment in air traffic control tower

