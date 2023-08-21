Sections
Student found with gun at Fayetteville High School

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:47 p.m.
Fayetteville High School Tuesday, September 18, 2018, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville High School student was found to be in possession of a gun on campus Monday, according to an email from School District Superintendent John Mulford to district families.

High school administrators and school resource officers immediately investigated upon learning a student may have a weapon on campus and "resolved the situation," Mulford wrote.

"There was no active threat to students or staff, nor was there an apparent intent to use the firearm at school," Mulford wrote. "The student was removed from campus without incident."

He said the incident highlights the importance of reporting safety concerns to administrators.

"Please encourage your students to report any concerns to the school so they can be investigated immediately. We take every report seriously. There is no tolerance for bringing any type of weapon or replica weapon to school," Mulford wrote.

Fayetteville's new school year began Aug. 14.

