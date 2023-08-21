Students explore ag science careers

Seventeen students from four states gained a first-hand look at career opportunities in the agricultural sciences through hands-on labs, field trips, and group and team-building activities in the AgDiscovery program.

The two-week program was conducted at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

A closing ceremony was held recently for participants in AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program, said Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director.

"The participants learned about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences from university professors, practicing veterinarians and U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) professionals," said Mathis, also assistant dean of research and associate research director for UAPB's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

"AgDiscovery students were introduced to many career paths open to them in the agricultural sciences. For those interested in an agricultural career, this program is a great way to get started," he said.

Mathis said AgDiscovery at UAPB was successful due to the hard work of Dameion White, who served as the program coordinator, and the staff he assembled.

"It was through collaboration with Mr. White and Mrs. Karen Tate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services, that each day, the students spent time learning from and interacting with APHIS professionals, university professors and other career professionals who opened their laboratories and led field trips for the participating students and staff," he said.

AgDiscovery gives junior and senior high school students in-depth experience and insight into careers in agriculture.

"Those who participated in the 2023 program can now say they have conducted electrofishing, extracted sweet potato DNA and participated in mock animal and plant health investigations," Mathis said.

Field trips are always a highlight of the program, he said. Students shot archery and canoed on the Arkansas River during a visit to the Delta Rivers Nature Center, learned the ins and outs of wildlife management at airports at the Little Rock Air Force Base and toured a fish farm.

"To reach our agriculture goals of the future, we must invest in the youth of today," said White, UAPB research associate. "I believe AgDiscovery is a great tool to be used to accomplish that."

Mathis said five of the AgDiscovery 2023 participants shared takeaways from their experience.

Ricardo Moss is a ninth grader from Magnolia.

"AgDiscovery helped me learn about many aspects of agriculture, like field work, office work, lab work and even working with fish and water," Moss said. "There are multiple things you can do rather than just getting on a tractor and working in a field."

Jada Barron, a 12th grader in Pine Bluff, learned a lot about the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"I didn't know about all the field work," Barron said. "Like if a virus is going around, they help get rid of the problem. I didn't realize there were so many problems. Animals and fish get diseases too just like humans do. We went to a fish farm where I got to touch a fish. I've never touched a fish before."

Madison Green is a 12th grader in Pine Bluff.

"I loved the hands-on experiences," Green said. "And I appreciate learning about all of the jobs available in agriculture and the steps you have to take to get one of those jobs. AgDiscovery was a great learning experience."

Makenzie Wyatt, a 12th grader of Olathe, Kan., came into the program thinking agriculture was just about dirt and cattle, but learned it involves much more.

"In the beginning, I didn't think I'd like working in a lab, but I found out it is so interesting," Wyatt said. "Researchers at UAPB developed a purple sweet potato. It is amazing. I'm a hands-on person, so seeing and doing was great. AgDiscovery is the most fun I've had all summer."

Brandon Kearney is an 11th grader from Memphis.

"I applied for AgDiscovery because I want to help animals," Kearney said. "I want to be a veterinarian. I really liked the hands-on teaching. I got to touch fish as well as big snakes and little snakes. That was fun. And I have to say that Mr. Clint [Turnage], a wildlife disease biologist, was awesome. His presentation was very exciting; not at all boring."

Debbie Archer is an Extension Associate-Communications at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

