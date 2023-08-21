Sections
Two Little Rock housing commissioners’ terms expiring as authority will have to prove to federal officials it can recover

Authority seeks recovery from HUD ‘troubled’ label by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 4:10 a.m.
Branndii Peterson (left) and Lee Lindsey, two members of the Little Rock public housing authority’s board of commissioners, are shown in these file photos taken in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The terms of both Peterson and Lindsey, who is the board's chairman, will expire Sept. 30, 2023. (Left, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams; right, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Two members of the Little Rock public housing authority's board of commissioners will be up for reappointment or replacement soon as the housing...

Print Headline: 2 LR housing board terms to expire soon

