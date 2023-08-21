Two Little Rock housing commissioners’ terms expiring as authority will have to prove to federal officials it can recover

Branndii Peterson (left) and Lee Lindsey, two members of the Little Rock public housing authority’s board of commissioners, are shown in these file photos taken in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The terms of both Peterson and Lindsey, who is the board's chairman, will expire Sept. 30, 2023. (Left, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams; right, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Two members of the Little Rock public housing authority's board of commissioners will be up for reappointment or replacement soon as the housing... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: 2 LR housing board terms to expire soon

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content