Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 10-16 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 11
Rodney Lamont Tillman, 43, and Nicole Symone Johnson, 31, both of Springdale
Aug. 14
Joel Alexander Calderon Hernandez, 25, and Paulina Santillan Rizo, 21, both of Gentry
Gustavo Flores Garcia, 40, and Luz Jenisse Salazar, 33, both of Springdale
Anthony Jesus Garcia, 22, and Mary Heather Herald, 22, both of Fayetteville
Gary Rex Highfill, 59, Fort Smith, and Kimberly Frances Frazier, 56, Fayetteville
Steven Jo Hudgens, 25, and Anna May Doss, 19, both of Lincoln
Colton Leon Lamb, 29, and Samantha Leann Phillips, 27, both of Fayetteville
Brian Steven Parish, 54, Prairie Grove, and Jennifer Anne Montford, 49, Springfield, Mo.
Carlos Velasco Ramirez, 37, and Odalis Celeste Guzman Saenz, 23, both of Springdale
Alex Xiong, 25, and Kasee Moua, 25, both of Farmington
Aug. 15
Nathanael James Morgan Burrus, 24, Siloam Springs, and Jazmin Nicole Islas, 24, Conway
Travis Wayne Landry, 26, and Madison Mary-Elizabeth Jensen, 26, both of Fayetteville
Nirosh Meckamalil Eldose, 34, and Kimberly Genesis Rojas Colazo, 32, both of Fayetteville
Deston Lee Olsen, 33, and Brittni Alynn Huckabay, 30, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 16
Matthew Phillip Benedict, 28, Greenwood, and Raquel Balandran, 25, Prairie Grove
Francisco Cuenca, 59, and Ana Deli Marin Valadez, 42, both of Springdale
Mike David Johnson, 52, and Stephanie Serella Foster, 59, both of Prairie Grove
Eric Wayne Lewis, 62, and Renea Latoya Harbison, 52, both of St. Robert, Mo.
Juan Pedro Nunez Guereca, 22, and Cindy Del Carmen Mendoza De Gutierrez, 38, both of Springdale
Lucas Daniel Starr, 28, and Lacey Marie Lougee, 24, both of Fayetteville
Jeffrey Tylor VanOhlen, 31, and Jordan Alexandria Duncan, 28, both of Fayetteville