Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 10-16 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 11

Rodney Lamont Tillman, 43, and Nicole Symone Johnson, 31, both of Springdale

Aug. 14

Joel Alexander Calderon Hernandez, 25, and Paulina Santillan Rizo, 21, both of Gentry

Gustavo Flores Garcia, 40, and Luz Jenisse Salazar, 33, both of Springdale

Anthony Jesus Garcia, 22, and Mary Heather Herald, 22, both of Fayetteville

Gary Rex Highfill, 59, Fort Smith, and Kimberly Frances Frazier, 56, Fayetteville

Steven Jo Hudgens, 25, and Anna May Doss, 19, both of Lincoln

Colton Leon Lamb, 29, and Samantha Leann Phillips, 27, both of Fayetteville

Brian Steven Parish, 54, Prairie Grove, and Jennifer Anne Montford, 49, Springfield, Mo.

Carlos Velasco Ramirez, 37, and Odalis Celeste Guzman Saenz, 23, both of Springdale

Alex Xiong, 25, and Kasee Moua, 25, both of Farmington

Aug. 15

Nathanael James Morgan Burrus, 24, Siloam Springs, and Jazmin Nicole Islas, 24, Conway

Travis Wayne Landry, 26, and Madison Mary-Elizabeth Jensen, 26, both of Fayetteville

Nirosh Meckamalil Eldose, 34, and Kimberly Genesis Rojas Colazo, 32, both of Fayetteville

Deston Lee Olsen, 33, and Brittni Alynn Huckabay, 30, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 16

Matthew Phillip Benedict, 28, Greenwood, and Raquel Balandran, 25, Prairie Grove

Francisco Cuenca, 59, and Ana Deli Marin Valadez, 42, both of Springdale

Mike David Johnson, 52, and Stephanie Serella Foster, 59, both of Prairie Grove

Eric Wayne Lewis, 62, and Renea Latoya Harbison, 52, both of St. Robert, Mo.

Juan Pedro Nunez Guereca, 22, and Cindy Del Carmen Mendoza De Gutierrez, 38, both of Springdale

Lucas Daniel Starr, 28, and Lacey Marie Lougee, 24, both of Fayetteville

Jeffrey Tylor VanOhlen, 31, and Jordan Alexandria Duncan, 28, both of Fayetteville