11 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Elkins

Dannielle Skelton, 41, of 12644 Green Road in West Fork, was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. Skelton was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Fayetteville

Michael Munoz, 36, of 15013 Northview Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with rape, engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct and sexual indecency with a child. Munoz was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Springdale

Jerry Satake, 35, of 770 S. 43rd St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Satake was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Abria Henry, 23, of 1990 E. Peridot Place, No. 4, in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Henry was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rudy Cuz Ical, 22, of 522 Cormay Court in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Ical was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Amber Miller, 27, of 300 E. Hornbeck St. in Senath, Mo., was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Miller was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Cotita Mendoza, 23, of 2824 Boxcar St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault. Mendoza was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Lewandowski, 24, of River Edge RV Park in Sonora, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Lewandowski was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Michael Durham, 53, of 424 W. Skelton St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Durham was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Penny Jimmy, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Jimmy was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Grant Dujay, 34, of 6040 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery. Dujay was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.