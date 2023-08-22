Advocate group calls for federal intervention to delay Arkansas' unwinding of Medicaid rolls

A group that advocates for Medicaid recipients is asking the federal government to intervene and delay the state’s unwinding of the Medicaid rolls.

Arkansas Community Organization, a self-described grassroots non-profit that advocates for social and economic justice, delivered letters Tuesday to the Little Rock offices of U.S. Sens. John Boozman, R-Rogers, and Tom Cotton, R-Little Rock, asking the congressmen to lobby federal officials to pause Arkansas’ unwinding of the Medicaid rolls. The group also visited Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office at the state Capitol.

Beginning in April, the Arkansas Department of Human Services began removing some people from the state’s Medicaid rolls because it determined they were no longer eligible or didn’t return requested information. The group argues many Arkansans have been wrongly kicked off the state’s Medicaid rolls and that state’s Department of Human Services should pause the effort until at least Dec. 31.

Joyce Means, a member of the group, said she lost her Medicaid coverage in April because of an error from the Department of Human Services. She said the state needs to pause the unwinding to ensure those who are eligible aren’t kicked off.

“Stop mass disenrollment because of simple paperwork issues,” Means said. “So DHS, they’re experiencing computer issues and paperwork issues. People are getting their mail sent to the wrong address after updating it.”

During the pandemic-era federal public health emergency, the state was barred from kicking most Medicaid recipients of the rolls. But after the federal emergency ended April 1, the Department of Human Service began removing ineligible recipients.

Under a state law passed in 2021, Act 780, the Department of Human Services is required to audit the state’s Medicaid programs and remove ineligible recipients within six months. Last month was the fourth month of Medicaid eligibility re-determinations following the end of the continuous coverage requirement that was in effect during the public health emergency.

The re-determinations are part of a six-month campaign to unwind the state's Medicaid rolls that runs through the end of September. As of Aug. 1, the state's Medicaid enrollment totaled 915,926, the department reported. That's compared to a total enrollment of 1,125,871 on April 1, according to the department. The state's total Medicaid enrollment has dropped by nearly 210,000 during the past four months.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



