Always courteous, Duke battled way to top

There is definitely not a friendlier person in golf, and maybe the world, than Ken Duke.

He's truly humble, polite and courteous, whether on the golf course or off it.

Duke is also a champion again having just won the Shaw Charity Classic on the PGA Tour Champions with a 14-under 196 to claim the $360,000 winner's share of the purse. But because he's who he is, he has never chased money as much as he did a love of the game, one he wasn't sure he would ever get to play.

Born in Hope and raised in Arkadelphia, Duke was diagnosed with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine. when he was in the seventh grade.

As he grew it got worse despite wearing a back brace 23 hours a day and two years after the initial diagnosis with the curvature at a reported 72%, he had surgery at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Doctors reset his spine at a 38-degree curve and attached a 16-inch metal rod.

Saying the procedure was a success would be a gross understatement, as 43 years after the surgery, the curvature in his spine is still 38%.

He became a medalist at Arkadelphia High School while wearing a back brace, was four times All-Intercollegiate Conference and an All-American at Henderson State University.

Duke's mental toughness carried him through a decade of playing professionally overseas and in Canada. When he did earn his PGA card in 2004, he didn't keep it, but he didn't give up and two years later he was back on the big tour.

It took him a couple of tournaments to adjust, but suddenly he was in the top 10 in several tournaments to keep his card, a qualifying procedure than ended in 2016

In 2013, in his 187th professional start, he won the Travelers Championship and moved up to a No. 70 world ranking.

Duke was always popular on the tour, and it was never more obvious than at the 2016 Players Championship at TPC Sawmill in Ponte Verde Beach Fla., when the third round was so tough, with especially fast greens, Duke shot a 65 and Jason Day, who shot a 73, asked:

"What course was Ken Duke playing today? Can anyone tell me? Was he playing across the road? I think that should be the course record."

And Russell Knox added: "I looked up on the board and saw Ken Duke shot 65 and was like, 'What?' That's the best round of golf ever, probably."

Duke finished third behind Day and Kevin Chappell.

In 2019, he joined the Champions Tour after playing in 14 majors tournaments.

For his career, Duke has averaged winnings of more than $600,000 a year. He also has several sponsors including Arkansas-based Simmons Bank.

He and his wife Michelle live in Florida and have two daughters.

Duke was inducted into the Henderson State Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

His ASHOF induction was the same weekend he was in a golf tournament, but asked officials if his Friday round could be switched from an afternoon tee time to one in the morning.

He then chartered a jet at his own expense, flew to Little Rock with his wife for the induction ceremony and flew out immediately out after the event.

Every year since, Duke participates -- again at his own expense -- in the ASHOF golf tournament, a major fund-raiser for the organization.

Sunday's win was special for Duke.

"This is where I started my professional career up here in Canada and I always thought that I'd win up here,' he said, "and here we are. I mean, 1996 to 2003, so here we are finally doing it.'

He started the final round two strokes behind Tim Petrovic but shot a 66, including a birdie on No. 18 to win it, and with a big smile, he was humble, polite and courteous.