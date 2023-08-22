AP gives Sanders All-American nod

University of Arkansas running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was selected to the The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Monday. Sanders rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns and hauled in 28 receptions for 271 yards and two more scores during his sophomore season in 2022.

Sanders totaled the fourth-most rushing yards in Razorbacks history and the second-most in the SEC last season. His efforts in 2022 earned him first-team All-SEC honors from the AP and USA Today and second-team All-SEC honors from the coaches and Pro Football Focus.

Sanders' 232 yards against Ole Miss on Nov. 19, 2022, were the fifth-most in a game in Arkansas history and helped the Razorbacks to their sixth, bowl-clinching win of the season. Ole Miss sophomore Quinshon Judkins, the leading rusher in the SEC last season with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns, was selected to the All-America first-team by AP.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team players.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their stellar 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by voters in the AP Top 25.

Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia had the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, safety Malaki Starks and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

No. 3 Ohio State was second with three. Harrison was joined by fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Williams was named the AP Player of the Year before he won the Heisman last year, his first at USC after transferring from Oklahoma.

Corum was a Heisman contender last year until a late-season injury and returns to lead the second-ranked Wolverines, who are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for a third straight season. Michigan guard Zak Zinter was also selected to the first team.

The Wolverines, along with Big Ten rivals Penn State and Iowa, LSU and Washington each had two first-team selections.

The Big Ten led all conferences with 12 players on the first team and the Southeastern Conference was next with seven.

The Pac-12 had five first-team selections, led by Williams and including Colorado two-way threat Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both receiver and cornerback for coach Deion Sanders.

