Bentonville School Board hears about new community service requirements for graduation

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board heard Monday about new state-mandated community service requirements that high school students must meet in order to graduate.

The changes are required by the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature legislation that overhauled the state education system.

Jennifer Morrow, the Bentonville School District's executive director of secondary education, delivered the presentation to the board during its regular meeting.

Morrow emphasized that the changes don't affect the district's current sophomores, juniors or seniors.

The new requirements start with current freshmen -- the class of 2027 -- and then continue into the future for all high school students, Morrow said.

But as with other facets of the LEARNS Act, all the rules aren't set, and loose ends remain to be tied up by the Arkansas Board of Education. There's a good bit of unknown to the changes, Morrow said.

"This is manageable," Morrow said. "It's going to be OK, and there's already a system in place for it. We will help people get there. But we do not yet have the new rules and regulations that will go with this law. But I'll tell you what we do know and what we guess."

This is what the new law says, Morrow told the board: Students are required to earn 75 hours of community service during their high school years. That's divided into 15 hours in the freshman year and 20 hours for each subsequent year, Morrow said.

As an example of the general uncertainty surrounding the law, Morrow pointed to one potential problem.

"If we get very litigious, it would mean that even if a kid got 50 hours in the freshman year, I'd still need 20 from them in the sophomore year," Morrow said.

To help ninth-graders -- the first group that will be part of the new plan -- the district must start planning and talking about the requirements now, Morrow said. She added that the district can't wait on other rules and regulations to be finalized, and the district's goal is to help those students and their parents do what's needed to meet the requirements.

Waivers to the requirements are available, Morrow said.

The community service discussion was an information item only Monday, and the board took no action. But Morrow noted the new plan might lead to future issues for the board to consider.

The new law ends Arkansas Act 648 of 1993, which allowed students the option to have 75 hours of community service learning and receive one academic credit for application toward graduation, according to district information.