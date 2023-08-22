Sections
Bentonville transitions to new agenda software for meetings

by Mike Jones | Today at 11:54 a.m.
A new sign is seen on Tuesday Dec. 29 2020 at the new Bentonville City Hall building at 305 S.W A St. .(NWA Democrat Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE -- The city has implemented new software for publishing agendas for board and commission meetings.

Tonight's City Council is the first agenda to use this new software, according to a news release.

The city experienced a technical glitch and there was a delay getting the new software properly linked on the city website in the old location, according to the release.

To access the agenda for tonight's council meeting, visit www.bentonvillear.com/592/Agendas-Minutes. The link is under the Living & Visiting tab/Stay Informed/Agendas & Minutes. Select the meeting, click on the gray box on the left side that is labeled City Council. Then click on the Meeting Overview tab on the left side. See the graphic below for additional navigation tips once on the site, according to the release.

Those who have reviewed the City Council agenda in the past will notice the city implemented some additional changes, including a new agenda item form and agenda format. The changes were implemented to make the city's agenda process more efficient, simplified and accessible to the public, according to the release.

Agendas for other board and commission meetings will be published at the same link and may be accessed by selecting the correct board/commission and meeting date. The subsequent steps will be the same.

Contact Karilea Magee at (479) 271-5966 or mayor_assistant@bentonvillear.com with any questions.

Print Headline: Bentonville moves to new agenda software

