Bidens tour fire-ravaged area of Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- President Joe Biden on Monday told survivors of Hawaii's wildfires that the nation "grieves with you" and promised that the federal government will help Maui "for as long as it takes" to recover after touring damage caused by the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.

Biden arrived in Maui 13 days after the wildfires that have taken at least 114 lives ravaged the western part of the island. Standing near a burned 150-year-old banyan tree, the president acknowledged the "overwhelming" devastation but said Maui would persevere.

"Today it's burned, but it's still standing," Biden said. "The tree survived for a reason. I believe it's a very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis."

Biden and first lady Jill Biden got a close look at the devastation, seeing for themselves the hollowed-out homes and structures, charred cars and singed trees left after the blaze.

The Bidens lingered briefly on the tarmac after arriving at Kahului Airport to console Democratic Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife, Jaime Green, as well as members of Hawaii's congressional delegation who came to the airport to greet them. The president and first lady embraced each of their greeters before boarding Marine One for an aerial tour of the damage.

They spent most of their visit in Lahaina, a historic town of 13,000 people that was virtually destroyed by the flames. His motorcade wound through the community of block upon block of hollowed-out homes and structures, palm trees burned to a crisp and endless debris.

The Bidens also met with first responders and were briefed by state and local officials about the ongoing response. They also took part in a blessing of his visit by island elders.

The White House announced Monday that Biden has named Bob Fenton, a regional leader at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to be the chief federal response coordinator for the Maui wildfires, ensuring that someone from his administration will be responsible for long-term recovery efforts. It will take years to rebuild Lahaina, where just about every building was obliterated.

The president also sought to assure residents of Maui that they would be involved in the recovery process. "We will be respectful of the sacred grounds and the traditions and rebuild the way the people of Maui want to build, not the way others want to build," he said.

As he has when visiting other sites of natural disasters, Biden related the pain of grieving families to his own.

"I also want all of you to know the country grieves with you, stands with you and will do everything possible to help you recover," Biden said. Sporting a green and yellow lei, he told community members "the entire country is here for you."

Dozens gathered on the streets of Lahaina to watch Biden's motorcade wind its way through the streets. Some greeted the president enthusiastically, but others were not. Some island residents held up signs urging Biden "to listen to the people of Lahaina" and to send more aid to the island.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser warned that "a warm welcome may not be assured for Biden in some circles on Maui" because of frustrations over applying for aid and cultural sensitivities involving Native Hawaiians.

Local congressional leaders have said billions of dollars are needed to help Maui recover.









During a community event at the Lahaina civic center, Biden praised the "remarkable resilience" among community members he had witnessed during his few hours on the ground.

The president also spoke, as he often does when addressing communities impacted by tragedy, of understanding the personal weight of devastating loss and the slow and painful process of recovering. Biden's wife Neilia Hunter Biden and 1-year-old daughter Naomi died in a car accident in 1972.

He described the death of his first wife and infant daughter and the "hollow feeling you have in your chest like you're being sucked into a black hole.

"When things look the most bleak, that's when we need faith," Biden said.

CRITICAL REPUBLICANS

Biden has faced criticism from Republicans, including 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, for saying too little during the first days after the catastrophe.

White House officials have rejected the criticism, saying the president has kept in close contact with the governor and Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Criswell told reporters Monday that the disaster relief agency had distributed more than $8.5 million to Maui, including $3.6 million for direct rental assistance. More than 1,000 federal officials were on the ground and close to 2,000 survivors had been moved into hotel rooms on Maui.

The portion of the island that has not been searched includes many more buildings with multiple stories, making search-and-rescue operations difficult. Criswell said officials were estimating that the search could take another two weeks.

FEMA is working on putting up temporary schools in Maui. "Four or five schools have been destroyed as a result of this fire," Criswell said.

Biden added Monday that FEMA had distributed 55,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 5,000 beds and 10,000 blankets.

The agency has encouraged survivors to register with the government to receive assistance, including an immediate payment of $700 to cover food and water. By the end of last week, more than 5,000 people had registered.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said that as of Sunday about 85% of the affected area had been searched and nearly 2,000 people remained without power and 10,000 were without phone and internet. Water in parts of west Maui is not safe to drink.

While immediate aid such as water, food and blankets has been readily distributed to residents, Schatz said cellphones, IDs and other documents that people would need to help them enroll in longer-term aid programs were burned in the fires, adding more challenges to the application process.

He warned that long-term federal assistance would be needed for Maui's recovery.

"The people of Maui want to know that everybody has fully internalized what a long road this is going to be -- we get it," Schatz said. "But we want the country to know this isn't a matter of sending an online contribution and throwing up a hashtag. We're going to need an enormous amount of resources for the foreseeable future."

During his tour, Biden walked down a road from which many Lahaina residents made their harrowing escape from the flames.

An army of search-and-rescue teams with dozens of dogs have blanketed the affected area to assist with recovery efforts. White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said 500 to 800 people remain unaccounted for. Earlier Monday, Mayor Richard Bissen put the number of unaccounted for at 850. Sherwood-Randall added that the FBI has dispatched specialists to Maui to help assist with identification efforts.

Sherwood-Randall added that Biden, who has repeatedly visited communities ravaged by extreme weather disasters during his presidency, was focused during the visit "on the human experience," and is "very impatient with bureaucracy."

"How fast can we move to help people in need, and in particular, how can we help those in need who have the hardest time getting access to that help?" Sherwood-Randall said of Biden's focus.

Schatz, who joined Biden on Monday, stressed that officials were "still responding to the disaster" and "we are not yet in a recovery phase."

"As bad as this looks, it's actually worse," he said in a phone interview Sunday. "What you can't see is the damage to utility infrastructure. What you can't see is the thousands of kids who are trying to figure out how to go to school this fall. What you can't see is the first responders who went into the flames without regard for their own safety and had their own homes burned down."

Despite Biden's pledges, some volunteers and residents in Hawaii dismissed the president's trip as a public relations ploy.

"They failed us on every level," said Eddy Garcia, who barely looked up as a trio of military helicopters whirled past the roadside farm where he was handing out papayas, oranges and burritos to people left homeless by the fire. "Their red tape, their bureaucracy."

Others rushed to get a peek at the president as he visited, including a few dozen who gathered near the small airport in West Maui for his arrival.

"He really needs to look at this rubble and see this was no ordinary fire," resident Pearl Patterson said. "So many lives were lost. This is sacred ground."

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim, Aamer Madhani and Claire Rush of The Associated Press and by Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Erica L. Green and Peter Baker of The New York Times.

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with community members impacted by the Maui wildfires at Lahaina Civic Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a blessing ceremony with the Lahaina elders at Moku'ula as they visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden is presented with a Hawaiian flower lei before he speaks to community members impacted by the Maui wildfires at Lahaina Civic Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take an aerial tour on Marine One over areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a blessing ceremony with the Lahaina elders at Moku'ula as they visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell, left, as they visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



People watch as the motorcade with President Joe Biden passes by as he visits areas impacted by the Maui wildfires at Lahaina Civic Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green as they pass the massive Banyan Tree as they visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

