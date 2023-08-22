Cabot woman pleads guilty to bank fraud for stealing more than $500,000 from NLR company

A former manager for a Central Arkansas restaurant supply company pleaded guilty Monday to bank fraud, admitting to stealing over a half-million dollars from the company she managed the financial records for over a five-year period between February 2014 and February 2019.

Ruth Eleanor Wilson, 43, of Cabot, was indicted in January 2020 on 32 counts of fraud, accused of issuing about 141 unauthorized checks totaling $514,841.55 payable to herself and to her husband from the company's account. The indictment said Wilson then deposited the funds into an account she shared with her husband at U.S. Bank or at an account she shared with a family member at Arkansas Federal Credit Union, and that she "hid these unauthorized checks in the company's accounting system by making false entries in an amount(s) equal to the issued checks."

Wilson was employed as office manager at Krebs Brothers Restaurant Supply in North Little Rock where she was paid an annual salary of about $50,000.

Accompanied Monday by her attorney, Darrell Brown of Little Rock, Wilson nervously entered the courtroom. Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. made small talk with her for a few minutes to put her at ease, inquiring about her background.

In response to Marshall's question about where she grew up, Wilson said Jacksonville, Fla.

"Ah, my wife's people are from Jacksonville," Marshall said. "I've visited it a time or two."

After a few more questions to ascertain whether Wilson had read through and understood the indictment, Marshall got down to the business at hand.

"There's a fork in the road here," he said. "Do you understand that it is your choice and your choice alone whether to offer a guilty plea or go to trial?"

"Yes," Wilson answered, wiping her eyes with a tissue.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jana Harris outlined the terms of the plea agreement, noting that Wilson had agreed to plead guilty to Count 28 of the 32-count indictment, which accused Wilson of depositing an unauthorized check for $4,999.25 into an account at Arkansas Federal Credit Union on July 18, 2018, one of approximately 141 unauthorized checks she deposited over the five-year period.

"Through her employment," Harris said, "she issued herself extra paychecks over the time period of the indictment, specifically, the number of checks and the amounts that are set out in the [indictment]. Count 28 was merely one of those checks."

In addition to the $514,841.55 stolen through bank fraud over the period, Harris said other offense conduct resulted in further losses through unauthorized credit card transactions, "bringing the amount of restitution to just over $1 million."

"As part of her duties," Harris said, "she managed the financial records for the company and was an authorized signatory on the company's account at Iberia Bank. ... Between February of 2014 and February 2019, Ms. Wilson issued unauthorized checks payable to herself or her husband from the company's account and deposited those into a joint account with her husband or in a joint account with another relative. ... She covered up these unauthorized checks by making false entries in the company's accounting system in amounts equal to the unauthorized checks."

Additionally, Harris said, Wilson had made numerous unauthorized charges on a company credit card and gas card totaling approximately $542,956.03, bringing the total amount of restitution required to $1,057,797.58.

"Is all of what she said about what you did true and correct?" Marshall asked Wilson. "Is there anything you want to clarify or alter to revise just a little bit to make it clear what actually happened? Part of my job [is], in addition to deciding if you've thought carefully about all of this in making a voluntary decision, I have to decide if there's a sufficient factual basis with the charge, that there's a fit between the facts and the law. That's what I'm trying to do now. ... Is that how it happened?"

"I will say that when I sat down with the officers to go over every charge they were saying was fraudulent, not every charge was fraudulent," Wilson said. "So yes, I did do a lot. But not everything they accused me of."

"This restitution amount in terms of the checks and the credit cards," Marshall said, "are you comfortable with that amount? The $1,057,797.58, is that amount correct or are you saying you and your lawyer still need to do some work with Ms. Harris?"

"No, I'll say it's correct," Wilson said.

After accepting Wilson's guilty plea, Marshall advised her of the pre-sentence investigation report procedure. At Brown's request and with no objection from Harris, the judge allowed Wilson to remain free on bond until she is sentenced. He set her sentencing date for Jan. 9, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Wilson is facing a possible maximum statutory penalty of up to 30 years in prison, five years' supervised release, a $1 million fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment when she returns to court for sentencing.