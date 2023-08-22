China’s loan rate move a surprise

Chinese banks kept a key interest rate that guides mortgages on hold and made a smaller-than-expected cut to another rate, surprise moves that reflect Beijing's difficult choice between strengthening confidence and safeguarding the banking system's stability.

The five-year loan prime rate was left at 4.2% Monday, according to data from the People's Bank of China. Most economists had predicted that the rate would be cut by 15 basis points after a similar reduction last week to a key central bank policy loan rate. That was seen as a precursor for a cut to the five-year loan prime rate.

The one-year loan prime rate was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.45% from 3.55%, a smaller cut than most economists predicted.

The moves highlight a dilemma facing China's government as it seeks to promote borrowing by cutting interest rates while at the same time needing to preserve financial stability. Lower lending rates would reduce banks' revenue and profitability, with the People's Bank of China highlighting those risks in a report last week.

"Protecting banks' net interest margins is the main motivation behind the smaller-than-expected cuts to [loan prime rate] in our view," Goldman Sachs economists including Maggie Wei wrote in a note. "Having said that, confidence remains key to an economic recovery, and the disappointing cut ... would not help with building confidence."

Stocks in China and Hong Kong fell Monday. A gauge of Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong fell as much as 1.9% to the lowest since November.

The government has signaled more urgency in shoring up growth for the world's second-largest economy as borrowing demand slumps, deflation pressures take hold and confidence struggles to recover. Investors are also concerned about contagion risks after a liquidity crisis at a major shadow bank.

The decision on the loan prime rates came as a surprise after last week's shocking cut to the People's Bank of China's medium-term lending facility rate, and a meeting days later between the central bank, financial regulators and bank executives, in which lenders were again told to increase loan volume.

That all culminated in expectations Monday that the loan prime rates would also be reduced.

While the rates are determined by the banks, the People's Bank of China has influence over the monthly setting. The rates are based on the interest rates that 18 banks offer their best customers, and they are quoted as a spread over the central bank's one-year policy rate.

Some analysts said the hold in the five-year rate suggests China may be planning more direct measures to support the property market.

Weak data recently has prompted several banks to cut their growth forecasts for the year to below 5%, implying that the government may miss a growth target set earlier this year. On Monday, Citigroup economists trimmed their forecast to 4.7% from 5%, citing a slow policy rollout, while UBS downgraded its forecast to 4.2%.

Chinese banks have faced narrower profit margins in recent years because of fiercer competition and a decline in lending rates since the pandemic, the People's Bank of China said in a special section of its quarterly report published last week.

Banks need to maintain "reasonable profits and net interest margins" so they can serve the real economy and prevent financial risks, the People's Bank of China said.

Lenders may have also been constrained because average new mortgage rates are at record lows.

The average fell to 4.11% in June, according to last week's People's Bank of China report. The bank is also guiding others to lower the rates for existing mortgages, which will weigh on their margins.