COLUMNIST: Too little, too late in the Kansas newspaper raid

The Marion County Record raid warrant has been withdrawn. Too little, too late.

Investigators are returning the items seized at the newspaper's office and its owners' home. The prosecutor on the case cites "insufficient evidence." Thanks, but media law experts have been saying the same thing since the raid.

What kept you?

This means the Record will get back the items it needs to continue its heroic work of covering a town and protecting its residents. They will get back the computers, cellphones and other electronic devices and documents taken, including, we assume, the router that connected the late Mrs. Joan Meyer's Alexa speaker.

Mrs. Meyer, 98, died the day after the raid, after suffering a sleepless night and a lot of stress. Much has been written about the paper's co-owner, a newswoman since 1953, and the role she played in the operations of the paper. Her last statement on the matter described the "Hitler tactics" of the police in raiding the paper and her home.

Which is why we say too little, too late.

Too little, too late on the part of prosecutors, who were remiss in taking five days to realize what should have been done immediately.

Too little, too late on the part of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which earlier appeared to support the raid.

Too little, too late on the part of Gov. Laura Kelly, who said basically nothing about the attack on press freedoms after reporters asked her. (Governor, if you do come forward now, after news of the warrant being revoked reaches your office, it really will be TL,TL. But we welcome your statement.)