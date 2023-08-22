Arsenal to destroy old items

Personnel from the Little Rock Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Detachment will be destroying obsolete production items at the Pine Bluff Arsenal this morning. Residents living close to Pine Bluff Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear a small explosion and see smoke coming from the Arsenal today, according to news release.

Ivy Center sets writing workshop

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will sponsor "Write for your Life," an essay writing and writing personal statement workshop from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 Main St. All 7-12th graders are invited to attend.

Participants will be taught essay writing skills and how to "tell their story" using their words, according to a news release.

The presenter will be Rebecca Newby, is a certified 7-12th grade English educator. She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a degree in English education in 2017 and from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a master's degree in education in 2021.

Participants should bring paper, pencil/pen or laptop. For details, send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com. Follow the Ivy Center for Education on Facebook, Instagram and the website ivycenterforeducation.com.

Master Gardeners open training

The 2023 Jefferson County Master Gardener Training Program Registration is now open. The 40 hours of Basic Master Gardener Training course will be held via Zoom Oct. 11, 25 and Nov. 1, 8, 15. Classes are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration and $100 course fee are required to attend, according to a news release.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and the Master Gardeners will host the training via Zoom from the extension service.

The Master Gardener program is coordinated through the University of Arkansas Extension Service in more than 67 Arkansas counties. The new Master Gardeners' program will include training on various horticultural topics including landscaping, lawns, fruit trees, bushes and vines, vegetable and flower gardening, alternative gardening methods, soil treatment, insect, pest, fungus, and herb controls.

A Master Gardener is first a person who enjoys the rewards of gardening and sharing that knowledge and expertise to better their community through volunteer service. After completing the Basic Master Gardener Training, the new Master Gardener continues to learn new information and new skills by participating in the various Master Gardener programs and projects offered by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners.

To request a Master Gardener application or for more information, call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension at (870) 534-1033 or fax (870) 534-1283 or visit the Extension Service at 500 Idaho St. before Sept. 15.

The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.