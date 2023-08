Crawford County Judge Chris Keith (left) speaks Monday while Mark Shaffer, justice of the peace for District 6, listens during a Quorum Court meeting. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

VAN BUREN -- The Crawford County Quorum Court voted to hold off appropriating a $10,000 grant for the Alma Public Library pending further... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: County holds off on money for library

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content