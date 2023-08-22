Famous Hot Tamales, Pies owner dies at 85

Rhoda Adams, owner of Rhoda's Famous Hot Tamales and Pies in Lake Village, a destination for foodies from across Arkansas, the U.S. and the world, passed away at her home on Wednesday. She was 85.

"She cooked her food with love," said Adams' son, James Adams III.

"And my Momma loved people. She loved everybody," added her daughter, Dorothy Adams Mitchell. "She loved her customers."

Adams was among the inaugural class inducted into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame on Feb. 28, 2017, along with Little Rock's Lassis Inn and Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna. The latter two are also recipients of James Beard Foundation Awards.

"She was in incredible company," said Marty Ryall, director of Arkansas Heritage, which oversees the Food Hall of Fame. "All three are African-American owned and just the fact that she was in that first class speaks volumes to how well respected her food was."

Adams was born in Tallulah, La., on Feb. 17, 1938, and moved to Lake Village with her mother when she was 12, Mitchell said.

The origins of her Famous Hot Tamales can be traced to a tamale recipe she was given by the aunt of her husband, James. Adams wasn't a fan, and tweaked it to suit her tastes, Mitchell said.

"I can't tell you the the year, but I remember we were kids and she had us lined up and we were rolling them up."

Adams first sold her tamales from the back of a snack bar on a dead-end street, Mitchell said. She opened her restaurant at 714 St. Mary St. in 1985.

"We have a map on the wall and people put pins in it to show where they are from," Mitchell says. "They come from all over the country. And we have people from Australia, Japan, everywhere."

Tamales are not the only stars on the menu. Adams' pies -- chocolate, pecan, sweet potato, lemon meringue, coconut, hybrids of half-coconut, half-chocolate and others -- and her soul food dishes are just as popular.

"Great catfish, great burgers; her cornbread was fantastic," Ryall said. "I don't know anyone who ever walked away from there that didn't love whatever she prepared."

And her cooking skills weren't just for her customers.

"The food that the people ate is what we ate at home," James said. "We never ate anything that wasn't good. Whatever she made, it was good."

JoAnne Bush, former mayor of Lake Village, was a longtime friend of Adams.

"She was a legend in our community and the state of Arkansas," she said. "Rhoda loved her Lord, her family and she loved serving the people of our community."

Adams was a member of Zion Temple Church of God in Christ for more than 50 years. One of the original reasons she began selling her food was to raise money for the church, Bush said.

"Rhoda and I were sisters in Christ and we were friends. I started attending some of her services, especially her revivals. She gave me something no one else could ever give me, she led me to the Lord and my salvation."

Bush was with Adams the night she was inducted into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame at Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.

"That was wonderful. She was so happy that people recognized her. She never did anything for recognition. She was a humble person, but she was really excited about that."

Adams had 15 children, 10 of whom survive her. She is also survived by her husband, 36 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great grandchildren.

Mitchell helped her mother run the restaurant in recent years and continues to operate the culinary landmark, making sure her mother's legacy of good food continues.

"I love people and I love serving people," she said. "My Momma instilled that in me when I was young. She always told me to cook with love. I used to wonder why she always had me in the kitchen, telling me to watch her. I didn't realize until I got older that she was instilling something in me. She was teaching me, and now I love it."