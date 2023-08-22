Sections
Former juvenile court Judge Branton dies suddenly at 72

He was dedicated to juvenile justice by John Lynch | Today at 4:31 a.m.
“It’s a job that I really connected with. And it’s a different kind of judgeship. In other cases, the judge just says, ‘You win, you lose.’ Or if it’s a jury, the judge is sort of there as a referee … But in the juvenile division cases, the judges sort of have the responsibility of fixing broken people.” -Wiley Branton Jr. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Retired Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wiley Branton Jr.

Print Headline: Ex-Judge Branton, 72, dies after trip

