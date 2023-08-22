Gale-force winds fan wildfires across Greece

ATHENS, Greece -- Gale-force winds fanned the flames of wildfires across Greece, including more than four dozen new blazes that broke out Monday amid hot, dry and windy weather that has sucked moisture from vegetation. Two people died and two firefighters were injured, authorities said.

In Spain's Canary Islands off the coast of West Africa, a nearly week-old fire blamed on arson continued raging out of control in what has been a busy fire season for southern European countries. European Union officials have blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in Europe, noting that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.

Greek officials said the body of a man was recovered in an area of the central Viotia region under evacuation orders, and local media reported that he apparently died of smoke inhalation while trying to save his sheep. Police said late Monday that another man was found dead in a burned forest in the northeastern Evros region, and two firefighters were hospitalized for injuries suffered battling a fire in the northern Kavala region.

Evacuation orders were issued for villages in Greece's northern regions of Alexandroupolis, Komotini, Kavala and Orestiada, the central region of Viotia and the island of Evia. Fire departments across the country were put on general alert.

The coast guard said 20 people were evacuated by private boats from a fire on the island of Kythnos, and patrol boats and private vessels were on standby for potential evacuations from fire areas in Viotia and Evia.

"The last 48 hours, unfortunately like the next 48 hours, are proving exceptionally critical due to the strong winds and high temperatures that are creating extensive fire fronts," said Vasilis Kikilias, Greece's minister for climate crisis and civil protection.

Meanwhile on Tenerife island, in Spain's Canary Islands off the coast of West Africa, a wildfire police say was started deliberately last Tuesday continued to burn out of control. More than 12,000 people have been evacuated and about 33,000 acres of pine forest and scrubland have burned.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the fire area would be declared a catastrophe zone, entitling the island to funds for reforestation and compensation for people affected.

The Canary Islands regional president, Fernando Clavijo, told Spain's Cadena SER radio that "the worst is over," saying hundreds of firefighters had made progress.

WILDFIRES IN CANADA

Canadian firefighters prevented wildfires from destroying more structures in a scenic region of British Columbia and stepped up their defense of a territorial capital threatened by flames, authorities said Monday, as the prospect of rain raised hopes for the effort to contain the blazes.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund said fire crews made more progress in the West Kelowna area known as a summer destination for families. He reported no new property losses in the previous 24 hours and said the biggest challenge now is the region's poor air quality, which he described as "choking."

Weather predictions called for light showers beginning Monday evening and extending into this morning.

"Rain is in the forecast, and I am optimistic about that," Brolund said.

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year, with blazes chasing tens of thousands of people from their homes. The fires have also sent smoke into parts of the U.S.

Bowinn Ma, British Columbia's minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said 62,000 people were under either evacuation orders or an evacuation alert, which warns residents to be ready to flee.

"We hope the darkest days are over, but the situation continues to evolve," Ma said.

Elsewhere, firefighters battling a wildfire near the capital of the Northwest Territories shifted from defense to offense after a weekend of cooler temperatures, favorable winds and some rain.

"We're in a position to move to direct attack on that fire," said Mike Westwick, a fire information officer.

Until now, firefighters had mostly focused on trying to stop the spread or reduce the intensity of the flames near Yellowknife. That means building fire lines to rob the blaze of fuel or dropping water on it from the air.

Flames remained about 9 miles from Yellowknife. The city was left virtually empty after nearly all 20,000 residents fled for safety.

Information for this article was contributed by Elena Becatoros, Ciaran Giles, Colleen Barry, Menelaos Hadjicostis, Rob Gillies, Jim Morris and Susan Haigh of The Associated Press.

