Grab the gear for no-limit fishing

Anglers can take advantage of no-limit fishing at Lake Conway before the lake is drained for a complete renovation.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will be drawing down Lake Conway to begin what will be the largest lake renovation in the agency's 108-year history. Removal of limits will allow anglers to take full advantage of the fish in the lake before it's drained. The lifting of Lake Conway limits went into effect July 21.

Tabbi Kinion, Game and Fish education chief, said the agency's fishing education program and fisheries division have teamed up with partners to tag dozens of fish worth $500 each to the lucky anglers who catch them.

"We're excited to offer this fishing-style treasure hunt on Lake Conway," Kinion said. "These tags are spread across six different species, so grab your gear and head out to Lake Conway today for a chance to win!"

More than 50 fish of all sizes were caught, tagged and and distributed throughout the lake in the effort. Anglers have until Oct. 31 to report a tagged fish and claim their prize. Visit www.agfc.com/lakeconway to submit a tag and claim your prize.

Lake Conway is a 6,700-acre lake. It's the largest lake ever created by a state wildlife agency and the first to be created by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Lake Conway is located a few miles southeast of Conway.