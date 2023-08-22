Heights celebrates dedication of Ronald A. Robinson Post Office

Public officials and friends gathered Tuesday at the post office in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood to celebrate the life of Ron Robinson with a dedication of the community’s postal building.

The new name, the Ronald A. Robinson Post Office, concludes efforts to honor Robinson, who served as a U.S. Air Force captain and Arkansas marketing leader before his death in 2018.

The dedication of the building is a fitting tribute to Robinson’s legacy. An avid stamp collector, Robinson served on the U.S. Postal Service Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee from 1993 to 2008, including time as the body’s chairman. During his tenure, he was involved in producing more than 1,750 postage stamp issues.

“He truly saw stamps and the United States Postal Service as a representative of all things great in our country and something that symbolized community,” his son Reid Robinson said during a ceremony outside of the post office building.

“Having a post office in a community has always symbolized a milestone in their community for coming together, so thank you for having his name associated with the greatness of the Heights community, the city of Little Rock, the state of Arkansas and the United States Postal Service.”

Congressional action is necessary for dedicating a post office. U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, led the legislative effort to rename the building, which received approval from both congressional chambers during the last Congress.



