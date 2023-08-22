DEAR HELOISE: In a letter from Loretta in Texas, she said, "It is important to read all of our mail, even if it looks like junk mail." Before opening any email, the sender's name should be scrutinized. If the name is not one that is recognized, then don't open the email. If you open an email from an unrecognized person or company, do not click on any attachments. They could easily contain viruses or malware.

Even if the name of the sender looks legitimate, be careful. We continually get emails from companies pretending to be AT&T, Costco, Amazon or others, stating that our account has been suspended. Of course, they all just want us to re-enter our personal information. We get all sorts of emails from companies telling us we have been awarded gift cards, free tools or other merchandise.

With our email system, we can hover the cursor over the sender's name while the email is still in the inbox, which reveals the email address of the sender. I would guess that other email systems feature a similar capability. Best regards and smiles.

-- Tim Davis,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: Here's a suggestion for senior citizens, such as myself, who are trying to do their own cleaning. My old vacuum cleaner was rather tiring to use, so I bought a compact (small) handheld vacuum. The compact has great suction and good cleaning; it goes under the furniture and is easy to carry upstairs and into the basement. The brush does a good job with cat hair, too. My back doesn't get nearly as tired.

-- Michael Noll,

Fort Wayne, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: I have a small suggestion for the hard-boiled egg process. After cooking the eggs, rather than running them under cold water, put ice cubes in the bottom of a bowl, then transfer the cooked eggs to the bowl.

Next, fill the bowl with water until eggs are covered and push the eggs under the ice cubes. Once the ice has melted, peel the eggs.

The water used for cooking and cooling can then be reused to water plants.

-- Irene B,

Vancouver, Wash.

