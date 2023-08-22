Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Mass., was charged with manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and reckless speed, as she's accused of facilitating the conduct that led to a fiery crash that killed four students even though she was not the driver.

Marques Jackson was ordered by a Harris County, Texas, jury to pay his ex-girlfriend $1.2 billion in damages after she accused him of psychological and sexual abuse for distributing "revenge porn."

Sam Miele, 27, a former fundraiser who had been fired from Rep. George Santos' campaign, was arrested on federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his reported scheme to trick donors into giving money to the congressman under the name of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ex-chief of staff.

Zephaniah Trevino, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison concurrently for murder and aggravated robbery, the district attorney's office said.

John Hodgens, fire chief in New York City, said firefighters who discovered three unconscious children in a Brooklyn blaze "had to go to work quickly, get them out and get them to ... paramedics" who performed life-saving maneuvers on youths left alone in an 11th-floor apartment.

Emmanuel Bully Jr., 44, of Miami, was indicted on six counts of wire fraud and one count for each of the six covid relief loans he received through four companies that totaled $492,335, according to the indictment filed by federal prosecutors.

Jeffrey Marks, an Ohio prosecutor, said there's "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that Jadarrius Rose, a Black truck driver who was bitten by a police dog while surrendering, "was fleeing immediately after the commission of a felony."

Rondell Henry, 32, of Germantown, Md., pleaded guilty to attempting to perform an act of violence at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, confessing that he was "going to try to drive through a crowd of people" with a U-Haul van he stole from a parking garage, court records show.

Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria, while swearing in 45 ministers, said administrators "have to do the job to meeting the expectations of all Nigerians."