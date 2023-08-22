Jury selection begins in federal fraud, money-laundering case

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jury selection began Monday for four men, including one from Fayetteville, who are charged in federal court with running a $16 million fraud and money-laundering scheme involving fake investment offerings.

John Nock of Fayetteville, along with Brian Brittsan of San Marcos, Calif; Kevin Griffith of Orem, Utah; and Alexander Ituma of Lehi, Utah, face charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with an investment fraud scheme from 2013 through 2021 through their firm, The Brittingham Group. The men falsely promised large returns they could not and did not produce, according to U.S. attorneys.

Nock is also charged with money laundering.

"The defendants are alleged to have solicited large sums of money by offering investments with exorbitant rates of return and promising that the money would be protected, when, in reality, there were no legitimate investments," according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks is hearing the case. Opening statements are expected today.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Nock also faces up to 10 years in prison in connection with money laundering.

The four men are reported to have solicited investments through their firm by promising "structured" financial transactions involving standby letters of credit, bank guarantees and other financial instruments that they offered to monetize, according to court documents. They are reported to have guaranteed the safety of the victims' principal payments, often through fraudulent letters on third-party letterhead, including the letterhead of financial institutions.

The indictment reports Griffith was a director and owner of Gold Express Holdings Limited and the defendants directed victims to send their money to accounts controlled by Griffith, among others, who then transferred the money through a complex web of bank accounts throughout the world.

The indictment also reports Ituma was the owner of Smart Jobs Limited and other Smart Jobs entities, and the defendants used Smart Jobs to perpetrate the scheme.

The defendants' conduct is reported in the indictment to have resulted in investor losses of more than $16 million.