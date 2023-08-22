To be in best health

The recent piece by guest writers Drs. Joseph Bates and Mark Williams titled "In poor health" about why our state is at the bottom of rankings is informative and important. We do not have to be at the bottom as there are tons of information and sources for you to take advantage of for both prevention and how to work with your provider to help guide you back to good health.

Most of my medical conditions along the way were from participation in some military activities, which caused me long ago to start working on this. Having retired from the Air Force at 39 and from my business at 87, and then at 91 and 88, along with a lot of our friends, we celebrated our 70th anniversary and were able to dance a few steps of the Tennessee Waltz.

It's great to realize your mind knows what your age is but your body does not. If you want to enjoy sailing into those later years, you must start now. It's not easy, but everything you need to know is out there. Again, thanks to those doctors that put that column together. It is very important and l know that it's their desire for you to be in the best of health.

DONAL B. WRIGHT

Cabot

Greenspace needed

I think that what the people of Little Rock really need doesn't get talked about enough. Case in point: We have excessive heat in the city which is augmented by an equally excessive amount of pavement and hard surfaces. The tree cover that brings relief has been greatly diminished by development in central Arkansas made worse by the tornado in March of this year, leaving many areas barren of cover.

There is also a proposal to alter the green rolling hills of War Memorial Park in favor of a sports complex which must be accompanied by parking facilities, structures, etc. Lots of leveling following clearing, then paving would result and additional traffic congestion. Do we need that?

We do need more focus on basic quality-of-life issues, the kind that affect everyday citizens, like stress-reducing green areas, reduced and managed traffic areas, better controlled planned development, a hiatus on expansion of city limits and a cap on taxes and fees that increase cost of living.

Let's pause and take a breath so we don't make another mistake like the one that turned Ray Winder Field from a ballpark to a parking lot. What a travesty!

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock

Readin', 'rithmetic

In Thursday's edition, John Brummett asks the question: "And can you imagine a better preparatory class for college than one the governor didn't like?"

Well, I think he can find the answers in the LEARNS Act:

1. Reading skills, reading skills, and reading skills (repeated in case he missed it through his gray-colored glasses).

2. Math, math, and math.

3. Career-based curriculum as well as college prep.

I have a suggestion for John and the rest of the opinion staff. Let's look into why our colleges and universities preparing students for teaching careers have failed so miserably in preparing teachers to teach reading and math. Seriously, isn't that an area worth exploring so it can be fixed? We wouldn't need to reshape our education system if our students could read and understand basic math.

JOHN BRAYMAN

Little Rock

Belittled by governor

Warning: If you do not agree with our esteemed governor on any issues, then be prepared to be belittled. After reading Shelley Smith's guest column regarding not only Sarah Sanders but Tim Griffin (Sarah's buddy who seems to have the governor's under-the-table support for his next run for her spot when she moves out of Arkansas for greener pastures), it made me wonder what has happened to our politics. I have lived in Arkansas for 40 years and voted for Republican as well as Democratic governors and, until now, was always proud of the system that seemed to represent all constituents. We seemed to have peace and harmony, not to mention a budget surplus.

Everyone has a right to believe in their own god without being judged or persecuted. Now comes the governor who chooses to belittle anyone who disagrees with her. Her righteous indignation does not align well with my understanding of the core values of her chosen religion. If there is one word to describe her, it would be "hypocrite." We were supposed to elect a governor who cared about all Arkansans, but we got one now who only listens to her own opinions. Remind you of the criminal currently running in the Republican primary?

How I wish we could have elected someone who listened to all Arkansas people and cared for our state rather than using it as a platform to set her stage for moving on. I'm happy to vote for someone from either party who cares about everyone and does not use their platform to pander to only the far right. Quite a few of us sit more firmly toward the middle.

The more-than-obvious delay tactics used to sabotage an attempt to let the people speak is a deplorable use of both hers and Tim Griffin's office. What happened to encouraging people to voice an opinion? Sarah, there are more of us out here, and I think CAPES' failed attempt should have spoken that to you. Hello, is anyone in there?

CHRIS KACENA

North Little Rock

Total political animal

It was really refreshing to read the guest column by Alice Jones and to hear from someone who actually knows what they are talking about. Our governor is a total political animal and she will say and do whatever is necessary to keep her conservative base happy. There isn't a chance that our governor will visit the border with a open mind and without cameras rolling.

The thing that Alice didn't write about is what exactly the Arkansas National Guard is doing while in Texas.

JOHN COPELAND

Bella Vista