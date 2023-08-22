Little Rock housing authority board chairman responds to HUD following 'troubled' designation

The chairman of the board of commissioners of Little Rock's public housing authority in a letter on Tuesday acknowledged receipt of an Aug. 16 letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that instructed the housing authority to craft a proposed recovery plan.

In a score report issued Aug. 9, HUD's Real Estate Assessment Center gave the housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, a score of 40 out of 100 on four categories of indicators for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31.

Scores of 0 out of 25 on two indicators, "financial" and "management," were attributable to the housing authority's failure to submit financial information as required, a HUD spokesman said earlier this month.

Because the housing authority scored below 60, it was assigned "troubled" status.

Subsequently, in a letter on Aug. 16, Anthony S. Landecker, the head of HUD's Little Rock field office, told the board of commissioners that the housing authority had 30 days to submit a proposed recovery plan to his office.

Metropolitan Housing Alliance Executive Director Ericka Benedicto on Tuesday afternoon emailed board chairman H. Lee Lindsey's response letter to Jackie Otto, a HUD program analyst.

"While we are understandably disappointed by the news of this classification, we wish to convey our unwavering commitment to addressing the concerns raised in the letter and taking the necessary steps to rectify the situation," Lindsey wrote.

In his response, Lindsey sought to draw a connection between the increased scrutiny from HUD and the activities of the housing authority's executive staff.

He wrote that "we acknowledge the alignment of the issues highlighted in the HUD letter with the concerns that the Board has repeatedly brought to the attention of [the Metropolitan Housing Alliance]'s executive staff during public meetings over the span of several years. But regrettably, we have encountered instances wherein external pressures have attempted to undermine the authority of the Board, thereby impeding the progress we seek to achieve. The confluence of these circumstances raises questions about the concerted effort to resist our endeavors."