Little Rock Police: Man killed in shooting on Johnson Street

A man was fatally shot on Tuesday morning near Johnson Street, the Little Rock Police Department said.

Officers were responding to a call for service around 2:50 a.m. near 1305 Johnson Street when they found a man who had been shot, a tweet from the department said just after 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

He died from his injuries “a short time later,” the tweet said.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Police Department, confirmed Tuesday morning that the victim was an adult, but the identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact the department’s Major Crimes Division by calling (501) 371-4660.