Man found fatally shot in Bryant home

A shooting in Bryant left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the city’s police.



Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a residence on Lavern Street around 11:15 a.m. found a man lying on the floor who had been shot multiple times, a 3:05 p.m. post states.



The man died at an area hospital shortly after police arrived on the scene.



Investigators have not arrested any suspects in the homicide, the post states, but are following up on leads.